Defending Utah High School Football State Champion Reveals 2026 Schedule

There will be plenty of change around one of the top Utah high school football teams in 2026, but the goal remains the same.

Corner Canyon High School announced its 2026 schedule, as the the defending Class 6A Utah High School Activities Association state champions will play two out-of-state programs.

Last year, the Chargers put together a 12-2 season that included a 35-20 victory over Lone Peak in the state championship. They played St. Francis Academy for the Overtime Nationals high school football championship, falling 37-20.

The win over Lone Peak avenged the only loss the Chargers suffered during the season, which came in Week 6 by a final of 42-21.

Schedule For Defending Utah State Champion Includes Arizona, Texas Opponents

In 2026, Corner Canyon will open the schedule in mid-August, heading to Davis. They follow that up with a second road trip to Timpview a week later before making the home debut on August 28 vs. Fremont.

In Week 4, the Chargers make the trip to Arizona to take on Liberty before welcoming in Eastwood out of Texas on September 11.

Corner Canyon finishes off the regular season with five games against Utah programs, hosting Lone Peak, Cedar Valley and Lehl around road trips to Skyridge and American Fork.

Corner Canyon Boasts Several Key Pieces Back For 2026

The Chargers graduated star quarterback Helaman Casuga, who had 37 passing touchdowns and almost 3,500 yards. Jaxon Pehrson is the only player returning with attempted a pass, completing 3 of 5 for 30 yards.

Jackson Carruth ran for 354 yards as a junior and is set to return for new head coach Casey Sutera, who replaces Eric Kjar . Sutera was the defensive coordinator under Kjar, who took over as head coach at Weber State.

Top college prospects Diesel Dart and Manase Brown are also set to return. Dart is the brother of former Ole Miss standout and current New York Giants quarterback, Jaxson Dart.