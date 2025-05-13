Ohio high school football: Unioto announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Unioto Shermans announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Shermans will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Huntington, Southeastern, Vinton County and Zane Trace.
Among other teams on the Shermans' schedule are Adena, Paint Valley, Piketon, Portsmouth, Waverly, and ending the regular season at home against Westfall.
Below is the Shermans' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 UNIOTO SHERMANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 21: at Portsmouth
Aug. 29: at Vinton County
Sep. 5: vs. Waverly
Sep. 12: at Huntington
Sep. 19: vs. Piketon
Sep. 26: at Adena
Oct. 3: vs. Zane Trace
Oct. 10: at Zane Trace
Oct. 17: at Southeastern
Oct. 24: vs. Westfall
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi