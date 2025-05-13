High School

Ohio high school football: Unioto announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Shermans schedule are Huntington, Southeastern, Vinton County and Zane Trace

Andy Villamarzo

Unioto's Cody Braden (20) celebrates a touchdown with David Long (10). Unioto defeated Paint Valley 43-0 on Friday, Oct. 18. 2024 at Unioto High School. The win earned them at least a share of the Scioto Valley Conference title.
Unioto's Cody Braden (20) celebrates a touchdown with David Long (10). Unioto defeated Paint Valley 43-0 on Friday, Oct. 18. 2024 at Unioto High School. The win earned them at least a share of the Scioto Valley Conference title. / Tonya Shipley/Chillicothe Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Unioto Shermans announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Shermans will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Huntington, Southeastern, Vinton County and Zane Trace.

Among other teams on the Shermans' schedule are Adena, Paint Valley, Piketon, Portsmouth, Waverly, and ending the regular season at home against Westfall.

Below is the Shermans' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 UNIOTO SHERMANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 21: at Portsmouth

Aug. 29: at Vinton County

Sep. 5: vs. Waverly

Sep. 12: at Huntington

Sep. 19: vs. Piketon

Sep. 26: at Adena

Oct. 3: vs. Zane Trace

Oct. 10: at Zane Trace

Oct. 17: at Southeastern

Oct. 24: vs. Westfall

Published
