Ohio high school football: West Branch announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.
Recently, the West Branch Warriors announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Warriors will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Carrollton, Marlington and New Philadelphia.
Among other teams on the schedule are Alliance, Canfield, Chaney, Howland, Minerva, Salem and on the road against Struthers.
Below is the Warriors' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 WEST BRANCH WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at Canfield
Aug. 29: vs. New Philadelphia
Sep. 5: at Struthers
Sep. 12: at Chaney
Sep. 19: vs. Howland
Sep. 26: at Minerva
Oct. 3: vs. Marlington
Oct. 10: vs. Alliance
Oct. 17: Carrollton
Oct. 24: at Salem
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi