Ohio high school football: West Branch announces 2025 schedule

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.

Recently, the West Branch Warriors announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Warriors will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Carrollton, Marlington and New Philadelphia.

Among other teams on the schedule are Alliance, Canfield, Chaney, Howland, Minerva, Salem and on the road against Struthers.

Below is the Warriors' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 WEST BRANCH WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: at Canfield

Aug. 29: vs. New Philadelphia

Sep. 5: at Struthers

Sep. 12: at Chaney

Sep. 19: vs. Howland

Sep. 26: at Minerva

Oct. 3: vs. Marlington

Oct. 10: vs. Alliance

Oct. 17: Carrollton

Oct. 24: at Salem

