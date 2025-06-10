Ohio high school softball: Vote for the top performance at the 2025 OHSAA softball state tournament
AKRON, Ohio - From June 4-8, the Ohio High School Athletic Association held the annual softball state championship tournament at Firestone Stadium, with 21 games being played across the seven divisions.
Lebanon, Painesville Riverside, Dover, Kenton Ridge, Wheelersburg, Tri-Village and Portsmouth Notre Dame all took home state titles in their respective divisions.
Now it your chance to vote for what player had the best performance throughout the week.
(Note: These performances are only from the games played in Akron during the state semifinals and championship games. It does not include the sectional, district or regional games. Players are listed alphabetically).
Voting will end on Monday, June 16 at 11:59 PM ET.
Caitlyn Belcher, Centerville – In an 8-4 win over Massillon Jackson in the Division I semifinals, she had two doubles and five RBIs. She went the distance in the circle in both the semifinal and the state championship game against Lebanon, allowing just three runs (one earned) in a 3-1 loss to the Warriors.
Catie Boggs, Wheelersburg – The University of North Carolina commit went 3-for-4 with a homer and two doubles and drove in four runs while scoring four times in a 15-2 win over oak Harbor in the Division V semifinals. She had a pair of hits, including a double, and scored a run in a 10-0 win over Liberty Union in the Division V championship game.
Mallory Brickner, Mohawk – In a 4-2 loss to Monroeville in the Division VII semifinals, she was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles and a run scored.
Isabelle Brunck, Hillsboro – The second baseman was 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a 7-1 win over Cortland Lakeview in the Division IV semifinals.
Emma Cantrell, Tri-Village – Her steal of home as part of a double steal was the only run in a 1-0 win over Dalton in the Division VI semifinals.
Natalie Carr, Centerville – Went 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored in an 8-4 win over Massillon Jackson in the Division I semifinals.
Kaci Jo Carter, Anthony Wayne – Went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 5-4 loss to Mount Vernon in the Division II semifinals.
Kaylynn Carter, Wheelersburg – In a 15-2 win over Oak Harbor in the Division V semifinals, she was 2-for-4 at the plate with a homer and four RBIs. In the circle, she picked up the win, going the distance (five innings) and allowing two runs on eight hits with one strikeout. She then tossed a two-hit shutout with one walk and nine Ks in a 10-0 win over Liberty Union in the Division V championship game and doubled twice at the plate.
Makaree Chapman, Lexington – In a 4-3 loss to Kenton Ridge in the Division IV semifinals, she had two triples and an RBI and scored a run.
Callee Chappetta, Holland Springfield – The University of Toledo commit tossed a complete game six-hitter, allowing one run and striking out seven in a 3-1 win over Boardman in the Division III semifinals. She also had a triple and a walk at the plate.
Annaliese Davis, Painesville Riverside – Tossed a complete game four-hit shutout with zero walks and eight strikeouts and also hit a two-run homer in Riverside’s 2-0 win over Massillon Perry in the Division II semifinals. In the state championship game, she went the distance and tossed 141 pitches in defeating Mount Vernon 8-6, with just four of those runs earned.
Jayden Davis, Kenton Ridge – With the score tied 3-3 and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh of the Division IV semifinals, the sophomore walked it off with a single to send the Cougars to the state championship game. She finished the state semifinal 3-for-4 with three RBIs. In a 9-0 win over Hillsboro in the state championship game, she had a two-run double.
Jalynn Drake, Wheelersburg - In a 10-0 win over Liberty Union in the Division V championship game, she was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Kate Entler, Portsmouth Notre Dame – In a 9-1 win over Monroeville in the Division VII state championship game, she homered and drove in three runs.
Ava Estep, Wheelersburg – Went 2-for-3 with a triple, a homer, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Liberty Union in the Division V championship game. That followed a game in which she doubled twice and scored a pair of runs in a 15-2 win over Oak Harbor in the Division V semifinals.
Lily Foulk, Kenton Ridge – Went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in a 4-3 win over Lexington in the Division IV semifinals.
Clara Granchi, Painesville Riverside – Went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in an 8-6 win over Mount Vernon in the Division II state championship game.
Emma Greer, Tri-Village – Went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored in a 6-0 win over Garaway in the Division VI state championship game.
Camryn Hall, Holland Springfield – In a 3-1 win over Boardman in the Division II semifinals, she led the Lady Devils with a pair of hits, including a triple, and an RBI.
Alli Hodgkinson, Manchester – In a 4-2 loss to Liberty Union in the Division V semifinals, the senior went 2-for-3 with an RBI double.
Ariana Immel, Dover – In a 7-0 win over Western Brown in the Division II semifinals, she doubled and homered and drove in three runs.
Kennedy Jauch, Lebanon – Drove in what turned out to be the game-winning run in the ninth inning in a 2-0 win over Lancaster in the Division I semifinals. In a 3-1 win over Centerville in the state championship game, she was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Anna Keller, Massillon Perry – The freshman went the distance and allowed just two runs on six hits with four Ks in a 2-0 loss to Painesville Riverside in the Division II state semifinals.
Madelyn Kevern, Painesville Riverside – In an 8-6 win over Mount Vernon Vernon in the Division II state championship game, she was 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Kyleigh LaCroix, Garaway – Doubled and homered and drove in five runs in a 10-4 win over Gibsonburg in the Division VI semifinals.
Kara Lint, Dover – Got the start in the circle in a 7-0 win over Western Brown in the Division III semifinals and went five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out 10. Then in a 10-0 win over Holland Springfield in the championship game, she went four scoreless innings and gave up three hits while striking out eight.
Alexis McCoy, Liberty Union – Went 2-for-3, including an RBI triple, in the Lions’ 4-2 win over Manchester in the Division V semifinals.
Krista Miller, Garaway – Went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in a 10-4win over Gibsonburg in the Division VI semifinals.
Ashlin Mowery, Lancaster – In a 2-0 loss to Lebanon in the Division I semifinals, the LSU commit went nine innings and allowed just two unearned runs on four hits and three walks and struck out 18. She had a no-hitter through eight innings.
Rylee Myers, Mount Vernon – In a 5-4 win over Anthony Wayne in the Division II semifinals, the senior went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored.
Elizabeth Poling, Tri-Village – In a 1-0 win over Dalton in the Division VI semifinals, she tossed a three-hitter, walking one and striking out a pair. Then in the state championship game, she fired a two-hitter with one walk and three strikeouts in a 6-0 win over Garaway.
Madison Proud, Painesville Riverside – In an 8-6 win over Mount Vernon in the Division II state championship game, the sophomore had what turned out to be the game-winning hit with a three-run double in the fifth inning to break a 5-5 tie.
Ivee Rastatter, Kenton Ridge – In a 9-0 win over Hillsboro in the Division IV state championship game, she tossed a complete game five-hit shutout with one walk and nine strikeouts. She also only allowed five hits in a 4-3 win over Lexington in the semifinals, striking out four.
Madison Reiber, Monroeville - Hit a two-run homer in a 4-2 win over Mohawk in the Division VII semifinals. It was the first home run hit in the 2025 state tournament.
Chloe Roberts, Hillsboro – Was perfect at the plate in a 7-1 win over Cortland Lakeview in the Division IV semifinals, going 2-for-2 and drawing two walks while driving in two runs and scoring a pair.
Hailey Rudrick, Mount Vernon – In an 8-6 loss to Riverside in the Division II state championship game, she had a pair of hits, including an RBI double.
Ava Rush, Portsmouth Notre Dame – Tossed a complete game five-hitter in a 9-2 win over Covington in the Division VII semifinals with nine strikeouts. She also had a double and drove in a pair of runs at the plate. She followed that up in the state championship game by going the distance and allowing just an unearned run on five hits with nine Ks in a 9-1 win over Monroeville.
Hannah Schimmoeller, Oak Harbor – In a 15-2 loss to Wheelersburg in the Division V semifinals, she was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Sophia Sheidler, Lebanon – In a 2-0 win over Lancaster in the Division I semifinals, she tossed a nine-inning shutout, allowing eight hits and four walks while striking out 10. She then threw a two-hitter with two walks and nine Ks in a 3-1 win over Centerville in the state championship game. She also had a pair of hits, including a double, and an RBI against Centerville.
Mei Simmons, Dalton– In a 1-0 loss to Tri-Village in the Division VI semifinals, she went the distance and allowed just three hits and four walks while striking out nine.
Emma Smith, Massillon Jackson – In an 8-4 loss to Centerville in the Division I semifinals, she had two hits, including a double, and scored twice.
Alayla Soard, Portsmouth Notre Dame – The junior drove in five runs in a 9-2 win over Covington in the Division VII semifinals, going 2-for-4 with a three-run home run.
Camryn Spruell, Hillsboro – In a 7-1 win over Cortland Lakeview in the Division IV semifinals, she fired a four-hitter, allowing just an unearned run and striking out 13. She also singled, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Paislee Stansberry, Lebanon – In a 3-1 win over Centerville in the Division I state championship game, the freshman was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Laken Wright, Wheelersburg – Was a perfect 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIS as the Pirates defeated Oak Harbor 15-2 in the Division V semifinals.
