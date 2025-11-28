St. Xavier vs. Middletown: Live Score Updates from This Heavyweight Ohio Football Playoff Battle
Two Ohio schools will face off in the Division I state semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament on Friday night.
St. Xavier enters the game at 10-2 and is coming off victories over Lakota East, Archbishop Moeller, and Elder in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Middletown enters the contest at 11-2 after defeating opponents such as Lebanon, Springfield, and Wayne in the tournament.
The last time these two teams played each other was 2012. The Middies have never played in the state semifinals. The Bombers haven't been there since 2020, but have been to that round eight prior times, winning seven of them, with four state titles.
Players to Watch
St. Xavier
Kobe Clapper - LB: A senior
Aden Reeder - LB: A senior
Griffin Lyons - LB: A sophomore
Brayden Reilly - DB: A senior
Jackson Frey - QB: A senior
Daniel Vollmer - RB: A senior
Middletown
Virgil Coleman - DB: A senior
Jordan Vann - DB: A senior and Michigan State commit
Laaren Cornwall - DB: A senior
Wyman Carr - DB: A senior
C.J. Bryant - LB: A senior and the team's top tackler
Derrick "J.D." Singletary - DL: A senior and the program's all-time sacks leader
