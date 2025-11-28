High School

St. Xavier vs. Middletown: Live Score Updates from This Heavyweight Ohio Football Playoff Battle

Follow along as St. Xavier and Middletown face off in the DI state semifinals of the OHSAA football playoffs.

Harry Lichtman

St. Xavier and Middletown square off in the OHSAA DI state semifinals.
St. Xavier and Middletown square off in the OHSAA DI state semifinals. / St. Xavier/danielwmss

Two Ohio schools will face off in the Division I state semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament on Friday night.

St. Xavier enters the game at 10-2 and is coming off victories over Lakota East, Archbishop Moeller, and Elder in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Middletown enters the contest at 11-2 after defeating opponents such as Lebanon, Springfield, and Wayne in the tournament.

The last time these two teams played each other was 2012. The Middies have never played in the state semifinals. The Bombers haven't been there since 2020, but have been to that round eight prior times, winning seven of them, with four state titles.

Players to Watch

St. Xavier

Kobe Clapper - LB: A senior
Aden Reeder - LB: A senior
Griffin Lyons - LB: A sophomore
Brayden Reilly - DB: A senior
Jackson Frey - QB: A senior
Daniel Vollmer - RB: A senior

Middletown

Virgil Coleman - DB: A senior
Jordan Vann - DB: A senior and Michigan State commit
Laaren Cornwall - DB: A senior
Wyman Carr - DB: A senior
C.J. Bryant - LB: A senior and the team's top tackler
Derrick "J.D." Singletary - DL: A senior and the program's all-time sacks leader

Pick 'Em Challenge

Let us know who you think will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em Challenge.

Live Updates

(Refresh throughout the game for live updates, scores, key plays and analysis.)

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Ohio