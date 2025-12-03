Iowa High School Softball Standout Tabbed No. 1 Player In Class Of 2028
One Iowa high school softball standout continues to earn national accolades for her work on the diamond.
Waukee Northwest High School’s Sophia Schlader was recently recognized as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2028 by Extra Inning Softball.
Schlader, who is not only an exceptional pitcher but dominates at the plate, led the Wolves to the Class 5A Iowa high school state softball championship earlier this summer at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Sophia Schlader Had Nearly 300 Strikeouts For Waukee Northwest
During her freshman season, Schlader went 30-1 inside the circle with 296 strikeouts in 187 innings pitched. Opponents hit just .129 off her, as she issued 39 walks and had an earned run average of 1.20.
At the plate, Schlader hit .357 with an on-base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of .826. She recorded 15 home runs and seven doubles, driving in 29 while being walked 33 times.
Schlader is a two-time USA Softball All-American and has been named the USA HPP Top Performer along with the Clearwater All-Tournament MVP. She was on the 14U Premier runner-up team.
Waukee Northwest Sophomore Gaining Plenty Of College Interest
During her recent run with the Beverly Bandits Conroy 16U, Schlader hit .400 with six home runs while striking out 108 batters in just over 58 innings, allowing seven runs and a .771 WHIP inside the circle.
Schlader has received camp invites from many of the top softball programs in the country including Oklahoma State, Florida, texas A&M, Michigan, Oregon, Georgia and Virginia in recent weeks.
This past May, Line Drive Media ranked Schlader No. 1 in the Hot 100 for the Class of 2028.