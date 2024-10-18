High School

Ohio (OHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/18/2024)

High School on SI brings you live Ohio high school football scores from Week 9 of the 2024 OHSAA season

GlenOak Eagles in a game against Jackson on October 11, 2024
GlenOak Eagles in a game against Jackson on October 11, 2024 / Matt Smith

The 2024 Ohio high school football season continues Friday night with many big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of the OHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Ohio High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Ohio high school football Week 9 action on Friday night (October 18, 2024).

Ohio (OHSAA) High School Football Scores

STATEWIDE OHIO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 1 SCORES DIVISION 2 SCORES

DIVISION 3 SCORES | DIVISION 4 SCORES

DIVISION 5 SCORES | DIVISION 6 SCORES

DIVISION 7 SCORES | DIVISION 8 MAN SCORES

2024 OHIO FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Published
