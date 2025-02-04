High School

Ohio (OHSAA) high school girls basketball sectional playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/3/2025)

Teams, matchups and brackets for every sectional in Ohio high school girls basketball

Andy Villamarzo

Michael Noyes

The 2024-2025 Ohio State Basketball Tournament begins next week with another exciting slate of games of the opening rounds for Division I-IV. 

You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Ohio, including live high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

OHSAA Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

DIVISION I

DIVISION II

DIVISION III

DIVISION IV

Ohio high school girls basketball scoreboard

2024-25 OHIO GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM 

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school girld basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school girls basketball news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Ohio