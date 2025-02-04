Ohio (OHSAA) high school girls basketball sectional playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/3/2025)
The 2024-2025 Ohio State Basketball Tournament begins next week with another exciting slate of games of the opening rounds for Division I-IV.
You can follow all of this week's matchups on High School On SI Ohio, including live high school basketball scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
OHSAA Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets
DIVISION I
DIVISION II
DIVISION III
DIVISION IV
Ohio high school girls basketball scoreboard
2024-25 OHIO GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school girld basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school girls basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi