Sudden Exit: Ohio High School Football Coach and Principle Resigns Six Weeks Before Opening Kickoff
With just six weeks remaining until the start of the 2025 high school football season, Southern Local High School, in Eastern Ohio, is in search of a new head football coach.
As first reported by WFMJ.com, Rich Wright, who had led the program for a decade, resigned from his roles as head football coach and high school principal. His resignation was accepted earlier this week by the Board of Education.
Superintendent Cites ‘Irreconcilable Differences’
Superintendent Tom Cunningham told WFMJ that Wright’s departure stemmed from "irreconcilable differences" within the school system. The board wasted no time, officially posting the open coaching position and expressing the goal of hiring a new head coach as soon as possible.
A Decade of Success at Southern Local
Wright’s impact on the Southern Local football program has been significant. In 10 seasons, he compiled an overall record of 68-39 and led the Indians to seven consecutive playoff appearances.
His leadership helped build one of the more consistent small-school football programs in Ohio's District V, and his departure leaves big shoes to fill for a team with postseason expectations in 2025.
What’s Next for Southern Local?
With the season opener fast approaching, the district is now in urgency mode to find a qualified replacement who can step in, stabilize the program, and build upon the foundation Wright established over the past decade.