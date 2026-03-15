Thirty-Two Players with Ohio High School Roots Competed in the MAC Men’s Basketball Tournament

CLEVELAND, OHIO- The Mid-American Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament was held this past week, as the top eight teams in the conference converged on Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

There were seven games over three days – quarterfinals on Thursday, semifinals on Friday and the championship game on Saturday – with Akron taking home the title and the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with a 79-76 win over Toledo.

Former Ohio High School Stars Standout on the College Stage

Among the rostered players on the eight teams were 32 players who played their high school basketball in the state of Ohio, led by Akron with nine players and Kent State with eight.

The biggest impact was made former Shaker Heights Raider Shammah Scott, as the MAC Sixth Man of the Year and honorable mention All-MAC selection hit the game-winning 3-pointer for Akron in the championship game with just six seconds left.

Two Ohio high school players were also named to the All-MAC Tournament team – Akron’s Amani Lyles (Beechcroft) and Toledo’s Sean Craig (Northview).

This is how each player fared in the MAC Tournament.

Akron Zips

defeated Buffalo 73-70 in quarterfinals; defeated Kent State 75-68 in semifinals; defeated Toledo 79-76 in championship game.

Zach Halligan (Walsh Jesuit) – Did not score in limited action in the win over Buffalo. Did not score in limited action in the win over Kent State. Scored two points in limited action in the win over Toledo in the championship game.

Bowen Hardman (Princeton) – Scored five points in the win over Buffalo. Had nine points and four rebounds in the win over Kent State. Had 12 points in the win over Toledo in the championship game.

Cody Head (Lutheran East) – Did not play.

Josh Henderson (Westerville Central) - Did not play.

Amani Lyles (Beechcroft) – The first-team All-MAC selection recorded a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds in the win over Buffalo in the quarterfinals. Had eight points and nine rebounds in the win over Kent State. Had 15 points and 16 rebounds in the win over Toledo in the championship game.

Eric Mahaffey (Archbishop Moeller) – The MAC All-Freshman team selection scored three points in the win over Buffalo in the quarterfinals. Had two points and three rebounds in the win over Kent State. Had eight points and five rebounds in the win over Toledo in the championship game.

Evan Mahaffey (Archbishop Moeller) – The All-MAC honorable mention selection scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win over Buffalo in the quarterfinals. Had 16 points and seven rebounds in the win over Kent State. Had eight points and six rebounds in the win over Toledo in the championship game.

Tai Perkins (Westerville North) - Did not play.

Shammah Scott (Shaker Heights) – The MAC Sixth Man of the Year and honorable mention All-MAC selection scored 12 points in the win over Buffalo in the quarterfinals. Tied for the team-high with 18 points in the win over Kent State. Hit the game-winning shot in the championship game win over Toledo, scoring 12 points.

Bowling Green Falcons

Lost to Toledo 77-76 in quarterfinals.

Makhi Leach (Whitmer) – Scored one point in limited action in the loss to Toledo.

Mohamed Maxamud (Westerville South) – Did not play.

Sam Towns (Pickerington Central) – Had nine points and nine rebounds in the loss to Toledo.

Kent State Golden Flashes

Defeated Ohio 86-75 in quarterfinals; lost to Akron 75-68 in semifinals.

Rayvon Griffith (Taft) – Scored two points in an 86-75 win over Ohio.

Drew Huffman (Cuyahoga Falls) – Did not play.

Deandre Jones (Garfield Heights) - Did not play.

Dylan Lakatos (North Royalton) - Did not play.

Morgan Safford (Bishop Hartley) – The All-MAC honorable mention selection scored 24 points and pulled down six rebounds in the win over Ohio. Had seven points and five rebounds in the loss to Akron.

Jamal Sumlin (Rhodes) - Did not play.

Landon Vanderwarker (Delaware Hayes) - Did not play.

Quinn Woidke (St. Ignatius) – The MAC All-Freshman team selection scored three points in the win over Ohio in the quarterfinals. Scored 12 points and had seven rebounds in the loss to Akron.

Miami Redhawks

Lost to UMass 87-83 in quarterfinals.

Brady Ganley (Brecksville-Broadview Heights) – Did not play.

Trey Perry (Lakota West) – Scored five points in the loss to UMass.

Luke Skaljac (Brecksville-Broadview Heights) – The third-team All-MAC selection scored 10 points in the loss to UMass.

Antoine Woolfolk (Brush) – The All-MAC honorable mention selection was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field for 14 points and five rebounds in the loss to UMass.

Ohio Bobcats

Lost to Kent State 86-75 in quarterfinals.

Jesse Burris (Delaware Hayes) – Did not score in limited action in the loss to Kent State.

Dior Connors (Pickerington North) - Did not score in limited action in the loss to Kent State.

Jordan Fisher (Reynoldsburg) – Did not play.

Carter Reese (Westerville North) - Did not play.

Ajay Sheldon (Dublin Coffman) – Scored three points in the loss to Kent State.

Javan Simmons (Gahanna Lincoln) – Scored 22 points and had five rebounds in the loss to Kent State.

Toledo Rockets

defeated Bowling Green 77-76 in quarterfinals; defeated UMass 77-67 in semifinals; lost to Akron 79-76 in the championship game.

Sean Craig (Northview) – Scored 10 points in the win over Bowling Green. Had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds in the win over UMass. Scored 10 points and had six rebounds in the loss to Akron in the championship game.

Troy Nwokolo (Reynoldsburg) – Did not play.

Austin Parks (St. Marys Memorial) – Had 10 points and six rebounds in the win over Bowling Green in the quarterfinals. Had seven points, four rebounds and four assists in the win over UMass. Had 13 points and seven rebounds in the loss to Akron in the championship game.