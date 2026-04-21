Ohio High School Girls Lacrosse Top 10 Rankings – April 21, 2026
Girls lacrosse in Ohio is a few weeks into the 2026 season.
High School on SI’s fourth Ohio girls lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:
1. Upper Arlington (9-1)
The Golden Bears picked up three victories last week. UA will face Olentangy Orange on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 1
2. St. Francis DeSales (10-1)
The Stallions secured four wins between last Tuesday (April 14) and Saturday (April 18). St. Francis goes up against Bishop Watterson on Thursday.
Previous rank: 3
3. Hudson (9-0)
The Explorers grabbed three victories last week, including a 9-8 triumph over Olentangy Liberty. Hudson will host Rocky River on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 4
4. Mariemount (7-1)
The Warriors went 2-1 last week. Mariemount will host Turpin on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 5
5. Olentangy Liberty (6-3)
The Patriots have lost two of their last three games. Liberty will look to bounce back with a home game against Hilliard Bradley on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 2
6. Western Reserve (10-0)
The undefeated Pioneers grabbed four victories last week. WRA hosts Bay on Thursday.
Previous rank: 9
7. Hoover (7-1)
The Vikings lost a close game to Hudson, but bounced back with a win over Brecksville-Broadview. Hoover faces Worthington Kilbourne on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
8. Dublin Coffman (6-1)
The Rocks edged Springboro, 15-14, last Wednesday. Dublin will host Hilliard Davidson on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 8
9. New Albany (6-2)
The Eagles, winners of three in a row, will go up against Gahanna Lincoln on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 10
10. Wyoming (9-1)
The Cowboys picked up two victories last week. Wyoming will host Madeira on Tuesday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: St. Joseph Academy (6-3).
Sign Up for High School on SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie