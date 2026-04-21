Ohio High School Girls Lacrosse Top 10 Rankings – April 21, 2026

Girls lacrosse in Ohio is a few weeks into the 2026 season.

High School on SI’s fourth Ohio girls lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:

The Golden Bears picked up three victories last week. UA will face Olentangy Orange on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 1

The Stallions secured four wins between last Tuesday (April 14) and Saturday (April 18). St. Francis goes up against Bishop Watterson on Thursday.

Previous rank: 3

The Explorers grabbed three victories last week, including a 9-8 triumph over Olentangy Liberty. Hudson will host Rocky River on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 4

The Warriors went 2-1 last week. Mariemount will host Turpin on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 5

The Patriots have lost two of their last three games. Liberty will look to bounce back with a home game against Hilliard Bradley on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 2

The undefeated Pioneers grabbed four victories last week. WRA hosts Bay on Thursday.

Previous rank: 9

The Vikings lost a close game to Hudson, but bounced back with a win over Brecksville-Broadview. Hoover faces Worthington Kilbourne on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

The Rocks edged Springboro, 15-14, last Wednesday. Dublin will host Hilliard Davidson on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 8

The Eagles, winners of three in a row, will go up against Gahanna Lincoln on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 10

The Cowboys picked up two victories last week. Wyoming will host Madeira on Tuesday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: St. Joseph Academy (6-3).

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