DeMatha Star Ashton ‘Ace’ Meeks Commits to James Madison After 1,700-Point High School Career

DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Md.) basketball guard Ashton "Ace" Meeks has committed to James Madison University, according to PrepHoops' Colby Giacubeno.. Meeks is one of the best available DMV prospects in the 2026 class and will head to Harrisonburg, Va. to suit up for the Dukes.

‘26 DeMatha G Ashton ‘Ace’ Meeks has committed to James Madison.



The Dukes get one of the best available DMV prospects in the 2026 class as Meeks comes with a unique, killer mentality in the form of buckets in bunches. Tenacious competitor & one who will find a way to impact… pic.twitter.com/7CLxhZBQN1 — Colby Giacubeno (@ColbyGHoops) April 20, 2026

Meeks also made the announcement on his Instagram page in a video featuring voiceover from late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Meeks is known for playing bigger than his at 5-foot-10, 165-pound frame. In addition to James Madison, the 3-star recruit also received offers from:

Boston College

Notre Dame

West Virginia

Temple

Bowling Green

Old Dominion

Dominant Senior Season Caps Brilliant Career

Meeks is coming off a standout 2025-26 senior season at DeMatha. He averaged 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and 1.5 steals, while finishing his Stags career with 1,729 points. He has a quick first step, tight handle and the ability to change pace to create separation. Meeks also showed a knack for scoring at all three levels, whether pulling up from beyond the arc, finishing through contact in the lane, or knocking down midrange jumpers.

Honors and Recognition

Playing in the ultra-competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC), Meeks faced elite competition nightly where his leadership and talent stood out.

Meeks' honors include First-Team All-Met in back-to-back years, First-Team All-WCAC, and the MDPSBBT All-Tournament team.

Meeks has been a varsity contributor since his freshman year (2022-23). He was the first recruit for head coach Mike G. Jones in 2022. His teammates and coaches leaned on him in big moments, and his poise late in games became a defining trait over his four-year varsity career.

Championship Pedigree at DeMatha

As a sophomore, Meeks led DeMatha to a double-overtime victory over Bullis to claim the 2024 Maryland Private School State Championship. Additionally, he was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Meeks Seeks to Excel in the Sun Belt Conference Under Preston Spradlin

Meeks will now head to Harrisonburg and suit up for James Madison head coach Preston Spradlin. The DeMatha guard will begin his college basketball career in the Sun Belt Conference.

Meeks will look to bring his killer scoring mentality to the city of Harrisonburg. The competition he faced in the WCAC was great preparation for the next level. His toughness, experience and proven production should give him a strong foundation as he transitions to the pace and physicality of Division I basketball at James Madison.