Vote: Who Had the Best Performance at Classic in the Country 2026, Ohio's Premier Girls HS Basketball Event?
From Saturday to Monday, the 23rd annual Classic in the Country took place at Berlin Hiland High School with 22 girls basketball games over three days.
High School on SI recapped each day’s action.
Now is your chance to vote on which player had the best individual performance at this year’s event.
Players are listed in alphabetical order and each team who played at the Classic in the Country is represented with at least one player.
Voting ends on Tuesday, January 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET
Top Performances from the 2026 Classic in the Country
Kareena Agrawal, Olentangy
Knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in a 62-53 win over Mason on Monday.
Sienna Allen, Portsmouth
The Ohio University commit recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds on Sunday in a 60-33 win over Granville. Then in a 54-49 win over Sycamore on Monday, she had 19 points and hit five 3-pointers while grabbing six rebounds and four steals.
Clara Anderson, Mason
On Monday in a 62-50 loss to Olentangy, the freshman scored 18 points while hitting four 3-pointers.
Brooklyn Armstead, Notre Dame Academy
Tied for the team-high with 13 points in a loss to Dublin Coffman on Saturday to go with a game-high seven steals. Then on Sunday in a win over Mason, she led the Eagles with 16 points.
Riley Blankenship, Dublin Coffman
Blankenship recorded the first double-double at this year’s event when she scored 20 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in a 51-26 win over Notre Dame Academy.
Strawberry Blankumsee, Winton Woods
Led the Warriors with 13 points in a loss to Olmsted Falls on Sunday. In a loss to Winton Woods on Monday, she had a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds.
Regan Braaten, Berea-Midpark
The junior scored a team-high 24 points and hit four 3-pointers in a loss to Mount Notre Dame on Saturday. She also had seven rebounds.
Libby Bunsold, Bellbrook
The sophomore stuffed the stat sheet in a 48-31 win over Fairland on Saturday, scoring 20 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out five assists. All three led the Eagles.
Gabby Chadwell, Milford
Shot 7-of-13 from the floor and led the Eagles with 20 points in a 52-48 win over Magnificat on Sunday.
Emma Christerson, Sycamore
Scored 12 points and dished out four assists in a 54-49 loss to Portsmouth.
Amariya Davis, Archbishop Hoban
The senior led the Knights with 10 points in a loss to Springboro on Saturday.
Lauren Decker, Wadsworth
In a 63-26 win over Carrollton on Saturday morning, Decker led the Grizzlies with 16 points, seven assists, five rebounds and seven steals.
Abby Dress, Medina
In a 51-42 loss to Toledo Start on Saturday, Dress led the Bees with 14 points and six rebounds.
Lauren Fabrick, Bellbrook
In a 48-31 win over Fairland on Saturday, she had 14 points and six rebounds.
Ellie Freitag, Bellevue
In a win over Hiland to finish off Saturday, she led the Lady Red with 13 points and hit four 3-pointers.
Hannah Froelich, Norwayne
She led the Bobcats with 18 points on Monday night in a 63-53 loss to Hiland in the event finale.
Calli Geller, Newark
The Ashland commit scored 15 points to lead Newark in a 39-36 loss to Margaretta on Sunday.
Anna Habra, Mason
The 5-foot-8 Eastern Michigan commit scored a game-high 22 points for the Comets in a loss to Notre Dame Academy on Sunday, including 11 of Mason’s 17 points in the second half. She backed that up with a team-high 23 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out five assists in a 62-53 loss to Olentangy on Monday.
Reece Hackney, Mount Notre Dame
The Eastern Michigan commit recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Berea-Midpark.
Saniyah Hall, SPIRE
The top player in the country had 14 points and five assists for SPIRE in a 46-43 win over Winton Woods on Monday.
Sophia Hall, Granville
The senior scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a loss to Portsmouth on Sunday.
Janiyah Hargrave, Kettering Fairmont
Helped the Firebirds to a 56-37 win over West Clermont on Sunday, scoring 11 points and grabbing five rebounds. Then on Monday in a 67-52 win over Western Reserve Academy, she scored 14 points and pulled in 11 rebounds.
McKenzie Jones, Springboro
The University of Tulsa signee had a double-double in a win over Hoban on Saturday, scoring a game-high 12 points and pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds.
Elle Lakios, Magnificat
In a 52-48 loss to Milford on Sunday, she knocked down six 3-pointers, including four in the third quarter, and scored 20 points.
Elise Laoporte, Magnificat
Scored 17 points for the Blue Streaks on Sunday in a 52-48 loss to Milford.
Cassidy Lane, Margaretta
Led all scorers with 18 points in a 39-36 win over Newark on Sunday and also grabbed 10 rebounds.
Grace Largent, Olmsted Falls
In a 52-40 win over Winton Woods on Sunday, the junior shot 5-of-9 from the floor and scored 14 points, which tied for the team and game-high.
Jade Latson, Toledo Start
Latson led all scorers with 18 points as the Spartans defeated Medina 51-42 on Saturday. Her layup in the third quarter led to a run that helped Start take control of the game.
Maliyah Lofton, Western Reserve Academy
The Mercer commit scored a game-high 30 points on Monday in a 67-52 loss to Kettering Fairmont.
Nylah Mason, Brush
The sophomore paced the Arcs with 25 points in a loss to Mount Notre Dame, including four 3-pointers.
Kylie Mast, Dublin Coffman
In a 51-26 win over Notre Dame Academy on Saturday, Mast scored 17 points and had five rebounds. She knocked down five shots from 3-point range in the game.
Perryn Mishler, Hiland
Scored a game-high 14 points as the Hawks fell to Bellevue in the final game on Saturday. And then in the final game of the weekend, she dropped 31 points in a win over Norwayne.
Kylie Perone, Milford
Recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Magnificat on Sunday, including hitting two of the Eagles’ final three field goals. On Monday in a 64-42 win over Massillon, she was dominant with 31 points and 14 rebounds.
Delaney Pierce, Massillon
Scored a team-high 27 points on Monday in a 64-42 loss to Milford.
Ava Pietras, Toledo Start
Knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 15 points as the Spartans defeated Medina on Saturday.
Emma Quackenbush, Newark
Knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 14 points in a 39-36 loss to Margaretta on Sunday.
Gianel Quist, SPIRE
The 6-foot-3 senior scored 14 points for SPIRE in a 46-43 win over Winton Woods on Monday.
Bailey Russell, Fairland
Led the Dragons in scoring with nine points and grabbed five rebounds in a 48-31 loss to Bellbrook on Saturday.
Ellyse Schaefer, Margaretta
The senior knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 18 seconds left and the shot clock expiring as the Polar Bears defeated Newark 39-36 on Sunday. She finished with 12 points, all on 3s.
Emma Schaefer, Olmsted Falls
The 6-foot junior tied for the team and game-high with 14 points in a win over Winton Woods on Sunday, while also leading the Bulldogs with seven rebounds and five assists.
Whitney Stafford, Olentangy
The Kent State commit led all scorers with 24 points as the Braves defeated Mason 62-53 on Monday morning. She also grabbed six rebounds.
Bella Swisshelm, West Clermont
Led the team with 12 points in a loss to Kettering Fairmont on Sunday and then led the team once again on Monday with 16 points and five boards in a 69-41 win over Tecumseh (Michigan).
Kallie Thames, Notre Dame Academy
Thames scored 13 points and pulled down nine rebounds in a loss to Dublin Coffman on Saturday. On Sunday, she scored 10 points in a win over Mason.
Kaylah Thornton, Kettering Fairmont
Scored a game-high 20 points with five rebounds and six steals on Sunday as the Firebirds defeated West Clermont 56-37. On Monday, she led Fairmont with 23 points in a 67-52 win over Western Reserve Academy.
Kaitlyn Turnisky, Bellevue
The Youngstown State commit scored 12 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a 46-39 win over Hiland on Saturday.
Kylie Ujcich, Carrollton
Despite a 63-26 loss to Wadsworth, the senior led all players with 12 rebounds and added six points.
Hallie Vie Burton, West Branch
In a loss to Magnificat on Saturday, she led the Warriors with 10 points while hitting three of the five shots she took. She also grabbed eight rebounds.
Mia Vieth, Mount Notre Dame
The senior guard put up 27 points in a win over Berea-Midpark on Saturday, the highest scoring total of the day at the event. Then in a win over Brush on Monday, she had 26 points and hit five 3-pointers.
Keke Woods, Portsmouth
The junior guard showed her speed and talent in a 60-33 win over Granville on Sunday as she scored 32 points, including several baskets in transition where she sped ahead of the crowd. She also had four steals. She followed that up on Monday with 22 points and seven steals in a 54-49 win over Sycamore.
Addi Zajac, Tecumseh (Michigan)
Led the Indians with 15 points in a loss to West Clermont on Monday.
Reagan Zerger, Hiland
Scored 13 points and pulled down a team-high six rebounds in a loss to Bellevue on Saturday. She then scored 16 points in a 63-53 win over Norwayne on Monday.