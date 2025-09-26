High School

Walsh Jesuit vs Archbishop Hoban: Live score updates from top Ohio high school football matchup - Sept. 26, 2025

Jack Butler

Walsh Jesuit running back Marty Tobin (5) celebrates his rushing touchdown with a teammate during the first half of a high school football game at Don Shula Stadium, Sept. 12, 2025, in University Heights, Ohio.
Walsh Jesuit running back Marty Tobin (5) celebrates his rushing touchdown with a teammate during the first half of a high school football game at Don Shula Stadium, Sept. 12, 2025, in University Heights, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 7 Walsh Jesuit Warriors (5-0) play the No. 5 Archbishop Hoban Knights (4-1) in a top 25 Ohio high school football matchup on Friday at Dowed Field Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Last season, the Warriors ended an 11-game losing streak to the Knights with a 19-14 win. Later, in the playoffs, the Knights defeated Walsh Jesuit 21-7.

Players to Watch

Walsh Jesuit

  • Milan Parris, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Iowa State
  • James Brewer III, Sr., S - 3-star committed to Ohio
  • Grant Blascak, Sr., S - 3-star committed to Toledo

Archbishop Hoban

  • Elbert Hill, Sr., CB - 4-star committed to USC
  • Sam Greer, Sr., OT - 4-star committed to Ohio State
  • Payton Cook, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to Louisville
  • Brayton Feister, Jr., ATH - 4-star uncommitted

