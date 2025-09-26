Walsh Jesuit vs Archbishop Hoban: Live score updates from top Ohio high school football matchup - Sept. 26, 2025
Get live game updates from a top Ohio high school football matchup between the Warriors and the Knights
The No. 7 Walsh Jesuit Warriors (5-0) play the No. 5 Archbishop Hoban Knights (4-1) in a top 25 Ohio high school football matchup on Friday at Dowed Field Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
Last season, the Warriors ended an 11-game losing streak to the Knights with a 19-14 win. Later, in the playoffs, the Knights defeated Walsh Jesuit 21-7.
Players to Watch
Walsh Jesuit
- Milan Parris, Sr., WR - 4-star committed to Iowa State
- James Brewer III, Sr., S - 3-star committed to Ohio
- Grant Blascak, Sr., S - 3-star committed to Toledo
Archbishop Hoban
- Elbert Hill, Sr., CB - 4-star committed to USC
- Sam Greer, Sr., OT - 4-star committed to Ohio State
- Payton Cook, Sr., WR - 3-star committed to Louisville
- Brayton Feister, Jr., ATH - 4-star uncommitted
Pick 'Em
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
