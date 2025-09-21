Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 21, 2025
It's been a fun five weeks so far for the High School on SI Ohio Football Top 25, and a familiar face has found its way back to the top.
Archbishop Moeller moves back into the top spot of the High School on SI Ohio Top 25 after a win over then-No. 3 St. Xavier, who remains No. 3 this week.
The biggest mover of the week was Massillon, who jumped from No. 13 to No. 9 after a win over previously unbeaten and No. 1 St. Edward. The Eagles fell just one spot and settled in right behind Moeller.
Losses by several teams in the rankings opened the door for new teams to enter, and Wadsworth (No. 23) and Olentangy Orange (No. 24) did just that.
1. Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders (4-1)
Last week: ranked No. 2, defeated No. 3 St. Xavier, 30-13
This week: vs. La Salle
The Crusaders scored the final 16 points in a win over then-No. 3 St. Xavier to pull away after the Bombers had gotten within a point midway through the second quarter.
2. St. Edward Eagles (4-1)
Last week: ranked No. 1, lost to No. 13 Massillon, 21-14
This week: vs. Bishop McNamara (Maryland), Saturday
Brandon White gave the Eagles the early lead at Massillon, but 21 straight points for the Tigers was too much for St, Edward to overcome.
3. St. Xavier Bombers (4-1)
Last week: ranked No. 3, lost to No. 2 Archbishop Moeller, 30-13
This week: vs. No. 15 Elder
The Bombers looked to have tied the game against then-No. 2 Archbishop Moeller in the second quarter, but a failed PAT kept the Crusaders in the lead. And then Moeller scored the final 16 points.
4. Avon Eagles (4-1)
Last week: ranked No. 4, defeated Olmsted Falls, 28-0
This week: at Berea-Midpark
The Eagles rattled off 21 first quarter points and never looked back in a win over Olmsted Falls.
5. Archbishop Hoban Knights (4-1)
Last week: ranked No. 5, defeated Brush, 45-7
This week: vs. No. 7 Walsh Jesuit
The Knights didn’t look ahead to the annual matchup with Walsh Jesuit, easily defeated the Arcs.
6. Anderson Raptors (5-0)
Last week: ranked No. 6, defeated No. 21 Kings, 49-24
This week: vs. Milford
The Raptors now control the Eastern Cincinnati Conference after taking care of then- No. 21 Kings, scoring 25 straight points after trailing 10-7.
7. Walsh Jesuit Warriors (5-0)
Last week: ranked No. 7, defeated Canisius (New York), 38-0
This week: at No. 5 Archbishop Hoban
The Warriors snapped an 11-game losing streak against Hoban last season. Can they make it two regular season wins in a row over the Knights?
8. Princeton Vikings (4-1)
Last week: ranked No. 8, defeated Lakota East, 42-7
This week: at Mason
Princeton scored the first 35 points in an easy win over Lakota East.
9. Massillon Tigers (3-2)
Last week: ranked No. 13, defeated No. 1 St. Edward, 21-14
This week: vs. Clarkson North (Canada)
Massillon fans will say this ranking is too low, Massillon haters will say it’s too high. That means it is just about right after defeating St. Edward for the fourth straight year.
10. Medina Highland Hornets (5-0)
Last week: ranked No. 10, defeated Copley, 42-9
This week: vs. Tallmadge
The offense keeps rolling for the Hornets and the defense has yet to allow more than 10 points in a game.
11. Glenville Tarblooders (3-2)
Last week: ranked No. 9, defeated John Adams, 41-6
This week: at John Marshall
After a tough schedule to start the season, the Tarblooders welcomed Senate League play by rolling over John Adams.
12. Bishop Watterson Eagles (5-0)
Last week: ranked No. 11, defeated Harvest Prep, 36-6
This week: at St. Francis DeSales
Watterson isn’t slowing down, this time cruising to a win over Harvest Prep for their third straight win by 30+.
13. Mentor Cardinals (5-0)
Last week: ranked No. 12, defeated Medina, 49-0
This week: at Cleveland Heights
Jackson Farley found the end zone three times in the first quarter as the Cardinals had no trouble with Medina in Week 5.
14. Marion Local Flyers (5-0)
Last week: ranked No. 14, defeated New Bremen, 40-7
This week: vs. Versailles
Looks like there is once again no slowing down the Flyers, who have now won 69 straight games.
15. Elder Panthers (5-0)
Last week: ranked No. 16, defeated St. Xavier (Kentucky), 26-24
This week: at No. 3 St. Xavier
Elder trailed 14-0 before waking up against St. Xavier (Kentucky) in Week 5. The other St. Xavier awaits in Week 6.
16. Kirtland Hornets (5-0)
Last week: ranked No. 17, defeated Trinity, 49-0
This week: at Wickliffe
Kirtland ran wild over Trinity, scoring five times in the first half. The Hornets finished with nearly 300 yards rushing despite the entire second half being played with a running clock.
17. Ironton Fighting Tigers (5-0)
Last week: ranked No. 18, defeated Jackson, 49-10
This week: at Wheelersburg
Ironton keeps telling us they don’t belong but their play says otherwise.
18. Pickerington North (4-1)
Last week: ranked No. 19, defeated Thomas Worthington, 54-3
Week 5 was no challenge for the Panthers, picking up an easy win over Thomas Worthington.
19. Upper Arlington (5-0)
Last week: ranked No. 20, defeated Central Crossing, 56-0
This week: vs. Hilliard Bradley
Upper Arlington has now won its last three games by a combined score of 148-7.
20. Pickerington Central Tigers (4-1)
Last week: ranked No. 23, defeated No. 25 Canal Winchester, 43-30
This week: vs. Lancaster
The Tigers knocked off then-No. 25 Canal Winchester in Week 5 as running back Edmund McAllister ran for 144 yards and three scores.
21. Indian Valley Braves (4-0)
Last week: ranked No. 22, defeated Buckeye Trail, 54-16
This week: at Sandy Valley
The Braves will start Inter-Vally Conference play in Week 6 with games against Garaway and Ridgemont on the horizon.
22. Big Walnut (4-1)
Last week: ranked No. 24, defeated Westerville South, 28-7
This week: vs. Padua
Quarterback Eli Stumpf accounted for all four touchdowns in a win over Westerville South, scoring three on the ground and throwing for one.
23. Wadsworth Grizzlies (5-0)
Last week: unranked, defeated Twinsburg, 39-0
This week: vs. Brecksville-Broadview Heights
The Grizzlies have allowed seven or fewer points in four of their five wins while averaging 44.8 points per game.
24. Olentangy Orange (5-0)
Last week: unranked, defeated Olentangy Berlin, 31-7
This week: at Hilliard Davidson
Through five weeks, the Pioneers are outscoring opponents 192-42.
25. Kings (4-1)
Last week: ranked No. 21, lost to No. 6 Anderson, 49-24
This week: at Lebanon
The Knights suffered their first loss of the season against then-No. 6 Anderson and will face another challenge with Lebanon coming in this week.
