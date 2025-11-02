Former No. 1 Prep Kicker From Oklahoma Sets NFL Field Goal Record
A former Oklahoma high school football kicking standout is now in the NFL record books.
Cam Little was ranked the nation's top kicker while at Oklahoma's Sourthmoore High
Cam Little, who became the No. 1 ranked kicking prospect in his class as a senior while shining at Southmoore High School, made an NFL-record 68-yard field goal on Sunday. Little is a kicker for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Now he holds the NFL record for longest field goal
The 22-year-old had made a 70-yard kick during the preseason for the Jaguars, which gave him the record for an organized game of football. However, this one counts towards the official record - and it had plenty of distance on it when it went successfully through the uprights.
Little also handled punting duties in high school
Little was the placekicker and punter for Southmoore in high school, becoming a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1 ranked kicking prospect by 247Sports and became the No. 2 kicker and No. 8 punter by Kohl’s Kicking.
After a successful high school career at Southmoore, Little earned multiple NCAA Division I offers, including from Arkansas. Air Force, Army, Colorado, Navy, Nevada and Oklahoma State. He ultimately selected the Razorbacks, where was the team’s starting placekicker for three seasons.
Little earned several honors during his time kicking at the NCAA Division I level for Arkansas. He was a freshman All-American by Football Writers Association of America, Pro Focus and others.
Former Oklahoma Prep, Arkansas Kicker Entered NFL Draft Early
After his time with the Razorbacks was complete, Little entered the school’s history books as the career leader in field goal percentage at nearly 83, along with making every extra-point attempt he kicked.
Little actually entered the NFL Draft early, coming out as a junior where Mel Kiper Jr. graded him as the top kicking prospect. He finished his college career 53 of 64 on field goal attempts with a long of 56, making all 129 of his extra-point attempts.
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Little in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, making him the youngest kicker ever to be drafted in the NFL. This past August, he successfully made a 70-yard field goal in the preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cam Little Has Been Automatic on Field Goals, Extra-Point Attempts
With the first half winding down vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, Little was sent out to attempt his 68-yard field goal. He hit from the distance, cutting the deficit to 6-3 at the half for the Jaguars.
Little broke the previous NFL record of 66 set by Justin Tucker in 2021.
Last year, Little made 27 of 29 field goals as a rookie, including 5 of 6 from 50 yards and beyond. He also hit all 27 of his extra-point attempts and is now 37 of 43 on field goals and 41-for-42 on extra-point attempts in his career.
His previous career long was 59, which came last year.