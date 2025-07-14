Ethan Holliday Reacts to Getting Drafted by Rockies, His Dad's Former Team
Like father, like son.
Twenty-seven years after his father, Matt Holliday, was drafted by the Rockies in the seventh round of the 1998 MLB draft, Ethan Holliday was taken by Colorado with the fourth pick of the 2025 MLB draft.
One of the most talented prospects in this year's draft, Ethan fell to the No. 4 pick, allowing him to play for the same team his dad started and ended his career with.
"This is a really incredible opportunity," Holliday said on MLB Network. "I'm so driven by faith, I'm so grateful. The Lord has really been the centerpiece of my life. I don't even know what words I can put to this. The Rockies organization, I'm so thankful, obviously with the family, the background, and my dad being drafted by them, that just adds such a cool thing. Knowing everyone in the organization since I was born, I'm just so grateful."
Ethan was born in 2007, ahead of his dad's fourth season in the majors and second straight All-Star season. That proved to be a lucky year for Matt, who went on to lead the National League in batting average and RBIs before claiming the MVP award that season.
Matt spent five seasons with the Rockies to begin his career, andEthan adorably got to know the organization he will now play for early on as a baby. Matt would go on to play for the Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals, and New York Yankees—winning a World Series with the Cardinals in 2011—before returning to spend his final MLB season in Colorado.
Now, Matt's sons are carrying on his legacy. His eldest son, Jackson, was the No. 1 pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 MLB draft. He has another son that was a top-five draft pick in Ethan, who will also got to play for his former team.