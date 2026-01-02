Offensive Player of the Year de-commits from Air Force football
An offensive player of the year out of Oklahoma has reopened his recruitment.
Mayor Morgan, a standout all-purpose running back for Choctaw high school football, announced on New Years Day that he has de-committed from the Air Force.
Morgan, who is 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, committed to Air Force football on April 13 last year.
“After prayer, careful consideration and conversations with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment and de-commit from the Air Force. I want to thank all the Air Force coaches for believing in me throughout this process. With that being said, my recruitment is 100% open,” Morgan said on social media.
Morgan recorded 1,582 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024. On the ground, Morgan – who ran a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash – averaged 7.7 yards-per-carry and 101.3 yards a game.
The 2024 campaign saw Morgan and the Choctaw football squad compile an 11-2 record and capture the OSSAA Class 6A-II crown, the program’s first title since 1960.
The Yellowjackets reached the state championship game for a second consecutive season in 2025. Morgan, who has received multiple all-state honors, was named the 6A-II Offensive Player of the Year after he went over 1,000 rushing yards, racked up 16 rushing scores and chipped in three receiving TDs.
Choctaw fell to Sand Springs in the 2025 6A-II title game and finished the 2025 campaign with a 9-5 record.
