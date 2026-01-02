High School

Offensive Player of the Year de-commits from Air Force football

Mayor Morgan announced his decision on social media

Kevin L. Smith

Choctaw's Mayor Morgan runs as Alex Dudley of Sand Springs tries to bring him down during the Class 6A-II high school football championship game at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Oklahoma on Dec. 5, 2025.
Choctaw's Mayor Morgan runs as Alex Dudley of Sand Springs tries to bring him down during the Class 6A-II high school football championship game at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Oklahoma on Dec. 5, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An offensive player of the year out of Oklahoma has reopened his recruitment.

Mayor Morgan, a standout all-purpose running back for Choctaw high school football, announced on New Years Day that he has de-committed from the Air Force.

Morgan, who is 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, committed to Air Force football on April 13 last year.

“After prayer, careful consideration and conversations with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment and de-commit from the Air Force. I want to thank all the Air Force coaches for believing in me throughout this process. With that being said, my recruitment is 100% open,” Morgan said on social media.

Morgan recorded 1,582 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024. On the ground, Morgan – who ran a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash – averaged 7.7 yards-per-carry and 101.3 yards a game.

The 2024 campaign saw Morgan and the Choctaw football squad compile an 11-2 record and capture the OSSAA Class 6A-II crown, the program’s first title since 1960.

The Yellowjackets reached the state championship game for a second consecutive season in 2025. Morgan, who has received multiple all-state honors, was named the 6A-II Offensive Player of the Year after he went over 1,000 rushing yards, racked up 16 rushing scores and chipped in three receiving TDs.

Choctaw fell to Sand Springs in the 2025 6A-II title game and finished the 2025 campaign with a 9-5 record.

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Oklahoma