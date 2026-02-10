3-time state champion coach in Connecticut resigns, takes position at alma mater
A Connecticut high school football coach who led Bloomfield to three state titles resigned in order to return to his alma mater.
CT Insider reported that Ty Outlaw – who began as the Warhawks’ head coach in 2010 – has stepped down to take the same position at East Hartford.
“I had a great time at Bloomfield, and it has been over 15 years,” Outlaw said via CT Insider. “I think it was time for me to go full circle and go back to where I learned football, where it all started. I have been playing football since I was 7 years old, and that started in East Hartford. East Hartford taught me, and with what little time I have left, I want to give back.”
Outlaw, who compiled a 137-39 record at Bloomfield, guided the program to Class S crowns in 2015, 2018 and 2023. The Warhawks made six straight Class S state title game appearances from 2018-2024.
Last season, Bloomfield finished with a 7-4 record that included a 42-14 loss to top-seeded Woodland in the first round of the Class S tournament.
“It was a great run at Bloomfield with my coaching staff, the administration and all the players, with the ones we got to college and beyond college,” Outlaw said via CT Insider. “We have been a tight-knit family for so long, it made this decision very hard. I truly enjoyed my time at Bloomfield. It was like a storybook. We took our losses, but we also won a lot. I think everyone was happy with the last 15 years, and now it is time for a new adventure.”
Outlaw, a 1992 graduate of East Hartford, is tied for fifth on Connecticut’s all-time career interception list with 21.
The Hornets went 2-8 in 2025, and Outlaw will now lead a program that has not been to the playoffs since 2017.
“The program has struggled over the years, but I remember when East Hartford was a powerhouse football town,” Outlaw said. “Nobody is really scared of East Hartford when you play them now. We want to help form it into a really competitive football town again.”
