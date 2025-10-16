Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 77 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Edmond Memorial as they travel to take on Owasso, and Heritage Hall hosting Plainview.
Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are 69 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The first game, Enid vs Bixby, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Carl Albert vs Marshall at 7:00 PM. The final game, Dickson vs Little Axe, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Thursday Oklahoma City metro games:
Alva vs. Luther
Altus vs. Noble
Anadarko vs. Pauls Valley
Bartlesville vs. Putnam City North
Bethany vs. Harrah
Bethel vs. Roland
Bixby vs. Enid
Blanchard vs. Ardmore
Cache vs. Bridge Creek
Carl Albert vs. Marshall
Cashion vs. Crescent
Chickasha vs. Madill
Chisholm vs. Jones
Christian Heritage vs. Frederick
Cordell vs. Mangum
Deer Creek vs. Jenks
Dibble vs. Holdenville
Dickson vs. Little Axe
Douglass vs. Elk City
Durant vs. Shawnee
Edmond Memorial vs. Owasso
Edmond North vs. Mustang
Edmond Santa Fe vs. Westmoore
Elmore City-Pernell vs. Wayne
Fairview vs. Hooker
Grant vs. Putnam City
Hennessey vs. Kellyville
Heritage Hall vs. Plainview
Hinton vs. Merritt
Lawton vs. El Reno
Lexington vs. Crossings Christian
MacArthur vs. Midwest City
Marietta vs. Lindsay
McLoud vs. Seminole
Meeker vs. Casady
Millwood vs. Mount St. Mary
Okmulgee vs. Prague
Page vs. Putnam City West
Piedmont vs. Eisenhower
Putnam City vs. Page
Seminole vs. McLoud
Southwest Covenant vs. Apache
Stroud vs. Newkirk
Sulphur vs. Bristow
Thomas-Fay-Custer vs. Texhoma
View full Oklahoma City metro scoreboard
Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 8 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Broken Arrow vs Norman North at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourOklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
