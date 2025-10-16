High School

Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025

Get Oklahoma City metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, October 17

CJ Vafiadis

Mustang vs. Edmond Santa Fe in Oklahoma Varsity high school football showdown - Sep. 2, 2025
There are 77 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Edmond Memorial as they travel to take on Owasso, and Heritage Hall hosting Plainview.

Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There are 69 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The first game, Enid vs Bixby, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Carl Albert vs Marshall at 7:00 PM. The final game, Dickson vs Little Axe, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Thursday Oklahoma City metro games:

Alva vs. Luther

Altus vs. Noble

Anadarko vs. Pauls Valley

Bartlesville vs. Putnam City North

Bethany vs. Harrah

Bethel vs. Roland

Bixby vs. Enid

Blanchard vs. Ardmore

Cache vs. Bridge Creek

Carl Albert vs. Marshall

Carnegie vs. Mooreland

Cashion vs. Crescent

Chandler vs. Westville

Chickasha vs. Madill

Chisholm vs. Jones

Choctaw vs. Stillwater

Christian Heritage vs. Frederick

Clinton vs. Woodward

Community Christian vs. Tishomingo

Cordell vs. Mangum

Crooked Oak vs. Perry

Cushing vs. Wagoner

Deer Creek vs. Jenks

Del City vs. Will Rogers

Dibble vs. Holdenville

Dickson vs. Little Axe

Douglass vs. Elk City

Durant vs. Shawnee

Edmond Memorial vs. Owasso

Edmond North vs. Mustang

Edmond Santa Fe vs. Westmoore

Elgin vs. Weatherford

Elmore City-Pernell vs. Wayne

Empire vs. Snyder

Fairview vs. Hooker

Gore vs. Wewoka

Grant vs. Putnam City

Guthrie vs. Western Heights

Hennessey vs. Kellyville

Heritage Hall vs. Plainview

Hinton vs. Merritt

Hobart vs. Stratford

Jones vs. Chisholm

Lawton vs. El Reno

Lexington vs. Crossings Christian

Lindsay vs. Marietta

MacArthur vs. Midwest City

Marlow vs. Washington

McLoud vs. Seminole

Meeker vs. Casady

Millwood vs. Mount St. Mary

Minco vs. Walters

Mooreland vs. Carnegie

North Rock Creek vs. Purcell

Northwest Classen vs. Southmoore

Okemah vs. Wynnewood

Okmulgee vs. Prague

Page vs. Putnam City West

Pauls Valley vs. Anadarko

Piedmont vs. Eisenhower

Ponca City vs. Sapulpa

Rush Springs vs. Wilson

Sayre vs. Watonga

Southwest Covenant vs. Apache

Stroud vs. Newkirk

Sulphur vs. Bristow

Tecumseh vs. Tuttle

Texhoma vs. Thomas-Fay-Custer

Union vs. Yukon

Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 8 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the week is highlighted by Broken Arrow vs Norman North at 5:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourOklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

