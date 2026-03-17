Mustang HS Football Brings on Second Transfer in as Many Days

Another day, another Oklahoma high school football player announced that he’s transferring to Mustang High School.

Junior Isaac Woodard, a standout wide receiver for Edmond Memorial last year, announced on social media Monday evening that he will be attending Mustang for his senior year.

“After three years with Edmond Memorial, I’ve officially transferred to Mustang High School,” Woodard said via X. “Thank you to all the coaches and people included in the program.”

Last season, Woodard had 39 receptions for 601 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bulldogs. The rising senior has more than 1,000 receiving yards in his career.

Woodard is the Broncos’ second transfer pickup in the last two days. On Sunday, All-State tight end/defensive end Breck Brady announced that he is also transferring to Mustang.

Brady had 19 receptions for 264 yards and six touchdowns and averaged 14.7 yards-per-catch as a sophomore for Bethany last season. On defense, he recorded 56 tackles (11 for loss), two sacks, eight pass deflections and 14 QB pressures.

“Thankful for my time at Bethany since eighth grade and for the coaches who poured into me on and off the field,” Brady said via his X account. “After a lot of processing and prayer, my family and I have decided that I'll be moving to Mustang after spring break. Excited for this next chapter.”

Edmond Memorial went 8-4 in 2025 and made it to the OSSAA 6A-II quarterfinals before losing 60-28 to Jenks. Mustang finished 8-4 and reached the 6A-I quarterfinal round before falling 29-14 to Broken Arrow.

The Broncos host the Bulldogs on Oct. 23 in their 2026 slate. Mustang kicks off its new season on Aug. 28 against Choctaw.

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