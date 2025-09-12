High School

Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get Oklahoma City metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, September 12

CJ Vafiadis

Okmulgee Bulldogs vs Checotah Wildcats - Aug 29, 2025
Okmulgee Bulldogs vs Checotah Wildcats - Aug 29, 2025 / Jim Weber

There are 62 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:

Alva vs Woodward

Anadarko vs Chickasha

Apache vs Minco

Arlington vs Weatherford

Bethel vs McLoud

Bethany vs Jones

Blackwell vs Newkirk

Blanchard vs Newcastle

Broken Arrow vs Mustang

Burns Flat-Dill City vs Ryan

Capitol Hill vs Grant

Carl Albert vs Eisenhower

Carnegie vs Sayre

Cashion vs Ringling

Chandler vs Lone Grove

Choctaw vs Hays

Christian Heritage vs Crooked Oak

Clinton vs Kingfisher

Cordell vs Konawa

Crescent vs Hennessey

Crossings Christian vs Oklahoma Christian

Davis vs Sulphur

Deer Creek vs Norman North

Dibble vs Little Axe

Duncan vs Guthrie

Edmond Memorial vs Edmond North

Edmond Santa Fe vs Norman

El Reno vs Weatherford

Elmore City-Pernell vs Southwest Covenant

Enid vs Stillwater

Fairview vs Tonkawa

Guymon vs Mooreland

Harrah vs Western Heights

Hobart vs Mangum

Holdenville vs Okemah

Jones vs Bethany

Lexington vs Wayne

Luther vs Perry

Marshall vs Southeast

Moore vs Southmoore

Morrison vs Woodland

Northwest Classen vs Star-Spencer

Noble vs Tuttle

North Rock Creek vs Prague

Pawnee vs Stroud

Ponca City vs Will Rogers

Purcell vs Washington

Putnam City vs Putnam City North

Rush Springs vs Valliant

Sapulpa vs Yukon

Seminole vs Tecumseh

Shawnee vs Ardmore

Stratford vs Allen

Thomas-Fay-Custer vs Watonga

Tishomingo vs Wynnewood

Velma-Alma vs Wewoka

Woodland vs Morrison

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

