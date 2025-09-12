Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
Get Oklahoma City metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, September 12
There are 62 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:
Alva vs Woodward
Anadarko vs Chickasha
Apache vs Minco
Arlington vs Weatherford
Bethel vs McLoud
Bethany vs Jones
Blackwell vs Newkirk
Blanchard vs Newcastle
Broken Arrow vs Mustang
Burns Flat-Dill City vs Ryan
Capitol Hill vs Grant
Carl Albert vs Eisenhower
Carl Albert vs Lawton
Carnegie vs Sayre
Cashion vs Ringling
Chandler vs Lone Grove
Chisholm vs Newkirk
Choctaw vs Hays
Christian Heritage vs Crooked Oak
Clinton vs Kingfisher
Cordell vs Konawa
Crescent vs Hennessey
Crossings Christian vs Oklahoma Christian
Davis vs Sulphur
Deer Creek vs Norman North
Dibble vs Little Axe
Duncan vs Guthrie
Edmond Memorial vs Edmond North
Edmond Santa Fe vs Norman
El Reno vs Weatherford
Elmore City-Pernell vs Southwest Covenant
Enid vs Stillwater
Fairview vs Tonkawa
Guymon vs Mooreland
Harrah vs Western Heights
Hobart vs Mangum
Holdenville vs Okemah
Lexington vs Wayne
Luther vs Perry
Marshall vs Southeast
Moore vs Southmoore
Morrison vs Woodland
Northwest Classen vs Star-Spencer
Noble vs Tuttle
North Rock Creek vs Prague
Pawnee vs Stroud
Ponca City vs Will Rogers
Purcell vs Washington
Putnam City vs Putnam City North
Rush Springs vs Valliant
Sapulpa vs Yukon
Seminole vs Tecumseh
Shawnee vs Ardmore
Stratford vs Allen
Thomas-Fay-Custer vs Watonga
Tishomingo vs Wynnewood
Velma-Alma vs Wewoka
