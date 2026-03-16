Son of Former Oklahoma, NFL Tight End Transfers to New High School

The son of a former college and pro football player is transferring to a different high school in Oklahoma.

Breck Brady, son of ex-Oklahoma Sooners and NFL tight end Rickey Brady, announced on social media that he is transferring from Bethany to Mustang.

“Thankful for my time at Bethany since 8th grade and for the coaches who poured into me on and off the field,” Breck Brady said via his X account. “After a lot of processing and prayer, my family and I have decided that I'll be moving to Mustang after spring break. Excited for this next chapter.”

Brady – a 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end/defensive end, had 19 receptions for 264 yards and six touchdowns and averaged 14.7 yards-per-catch as a sophomore for Bethany last year. On defense, he recorded 56 tackles (11 for loss), two sacks, eight pass deflections and 14 QB pressures.

A solid player on both sides of the ball, Brady received honorable mention All-State defensive lineman recognition by the Tulsa World and was a first-team Little All-City honoree by The Oklahoman.

Brady has received a handful of Division I offers, including Tulane, Utah, Purdue, SMU, Texas A&M, Kansas, Arkansas, Kansas State and Texas Tech.

The Bronchos went 5-6 last season and lost 49-7 to Elgin in the opening round of the OSSAA 4A playoffs. Mustang finished 8-4 and reached the OSSAA 6A-I quarterfinals before losing 29-14 to Broken Arrow.

Rickey Brady, a graduate of Putnam City West High School in Oklahoma City, played four seasons for the Sooners in the early 1990s and received first-team All-Big Eight Conference in 1993. He was also on the Oklahoma men’s basketball team during the 1990-91 season.

Rickey was picked by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He had stints with six different teams until 2001.

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