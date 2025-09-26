Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
Get Oklahoma City metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, September 26
There are 74 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Norman North traveling to take on Edmond Memorial, and Moore hosting Mustang.
Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 69 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, highlighted by Western Heights vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourOklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:
Alva vs Casady
Altus vs El Reno
Anadarko vs Star-Spencer
Apache vs Mangum
Ardmore vs Tuttle
Beggs vs Community Christian
Bethany vs Chickasha
Bethel vs Prague
Bishop McGuinness vs Classen
Blackwell vs Millwood
Blanchard vs Harrah
Bridge Creek vs Douglass
Cache vs Elk City
Capitol Hill vs Sapulpa
Carl Albert vs Western Heights
Carnegie vs Thomas-Fay-Custer
Cashion vs Merritt
Central vs Wewoka
Chandler vs Sequoyah
Chisholm vs Oklahoma Christian
Choctaw vs Piedmont
Christian Heritage vs Walters
Classen vs Bishop McGuinness
Clinton vs Weatherford
Coalgate vs Holdenville
Collinsville vs Del City
Cordell vs Mooreland
Crescent vs Hinton
Crossings Christian vs Marietta
Crowley vs Weatherford
Cushing vs Skiatook
Cyril vs Snyder
Davis vs Dibble
Deer Creek vs Enid
Dickson vs Washington
Duncan vs Newcastle
East Central vs Shawnee
Edmond Memorial vs Norman North
Edmond North vs Norman
Edmond Santa Fe vs Union
Eisenhower vs Stillwater
Elgin vs Woodward
Elmore City-Pernell vs Ringling
Fairview vs Watonga
Frederick vs Minco
Guthrie vs Marshall
Healdton vs Wayne
Heritage Hall vs North Rock Creek
Hinton vs Crescent
Hobart vs Wynnewood
Hooker vs Sayre
Jones vs Perry
Kellyville vs Stroud
Kingfisher vs Pauls Valley
Konawa vs Wilson
Lindsay vs Marlow
Lone Grove vs Seminole
Luther vs Meeker
Madill vs Tecumseh
Mannford vs McLoud
Midwest City vs Southeast
Millwood vs Blackwell
Moore vs Mustang
Morrison vs Pawnee
Mount St. Mary vs Crooked Oak
Okemah vs Stratford
Ponca City vs Muskogee
Putnam City North vs Putnam City West
Quapaw vs Tonkawa
Rush Springs vs Velma-Alma
Sulphur vs Perkins-Tryon
Tonkawa vs Quapaw
Union vs Edmond Santa Fe
Washington vs Dickson
Westmoore vs Yukon
View full Oklahoma City metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here