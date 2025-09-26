High School

Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

Get Oklahoma City metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, September 26

Westmoore Jaguars vs Mustang Broncos - Sep 22, 2025
Westmoore Jaguars vs Mustang Broncos - Sep 22, 2025

There are 74 games scheduled across the Oklahoma City metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Norman North traveling to take on Edmond Memorial, and Moore hosting Mustang.

Oklahoma City High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 69 Oklahoma City high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, highlighted by Western Heights vs Carl Albert at 7:00 PM.

Full list of Friday Oklahoma City metro games:

Alva vs Casady

Altus vs El Reno

Anadarko vs Star-Spencer

Apache vs Mangum

Ardmore vs Tuttle

Beggs vs Community Christian

Bethany vs Chickasha

Bethel vs Prague

Blackwell vs Millwood

Blanchard vs Harrah

Bridge Creek vs Douglass

Cache vs Elk City

Capitol Hill vs Sapulpa

Carl Albert vs Western Heights

Carnegie vs Thomas-Fay-Custer

Cashion vs Merritt

Central vs Wewoka

Chandler vs Sequoyah

Chisholm vs Oklahoma Christian

Choctaw vs Piedmont

Christian Heritage vs Walters

Classen vs Bishop McGuinness

Coalgate vs Holdenville

Collinsville vs Del City

Cordell vs Mooreland

Crescent vs Hinton

Crossings Christian vs Marietta

Cushing vs Skiatook

Cyril vs Snyder

Davis vs Dibble

Deer Creek vs Enid

Dickson vs Washington

Duncan vs Newcastle

East Central vs Shawnee

Edmond Memorial vs Norman North

Edmond North vs Norman

Edmond Santa Fe vs Union

Eisenhower vs Stillwater

Elgin vs Woodward

Elmore City-Pernell vs Ringling

Fairview vs Watonga

Frederick vs Minco

Guthrie vs Marshall

Healdton vs Wayne

Heritage Hall vs North Rock Creek

Hobart vs Wynnewood

Hooker vs Sayre

Jones vs Perry

Kellyville vs Stroud

Kingfisher vs Pauls Valley

Konawa vs Wilson

Lindsay vs Marlow

Lone Grove vs Seminole

Luther vs Meeker

Madill vs Tecumseh

Mannford vs McLoud

Midwest City vs Southeast

Moore vs Mustang

Morrison vs Pawnee

Mount St. Mary vs Crooked Oak

Okemah vs Stratford

Ponca City vs Muskogee

Putnam City North vs Putnam City West

Quapaw vs Tonkawa

Rush Springs vs Velma-Alma

Sulphur vs Perkins-Tryon

Tonkawa vs Quapaw

Westmoore vs Yukon

View full Oklahoma City metro scoreboard

Published
