Oklahoma High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Check out the latest Oklahoma high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Oklahoma high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
OSSAA High School Football Class 6A-1 Rankings
1. Edmond Memorial (3-0)
2. Moore (2-0)
3. Jenks (3-0)
4. Norman (2-0)
5. Bixby (2-0)
6. Yukon (2-1)
7. Broken Arrow (2-1)
8. Mustang (1-1)
9. Norman North (1-1)
10. Southmoore (1-1)
11. Edmond North (1-2)
12. Owasso (1-2)
13. Westmoore (0-2)
14. Union (0-3)
15. Edmond Santa Fe (0-3)
16. Enid (0-3)
OSSAA High School Football Class 6A-2 Rankings
1. Bishop McGuinness (3-0)
2. Piedmont (2-0)
3. Ponca City (2-0)
4. Grant (2-0)
5. Stillwater (2-0)
6. Choctaw (1-1)
7. Lawton (2-1)
8. Putnam City (2-1)
9. Bartlesville (0-2)
10. Deer Creek (0-3)
11. Muskogee (0-2)
12. Northwest Classen (0-2)
13. Page (0-2)
14. Eisenhower (0-3)
15. Capitol Hill (0-3)
16. Putnam City North (0-2)
OSSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Elgin (2-0)
2. Pryor (3-0)
3. Altus (3-0)
4. Southeast (3-0)
5. Claremore (2-0)
6. Collinsville (2-0)
7. Carl Albert (2-0)
8. Coweta (2-0)
9. Sapulpa (2-1)
10. Grove (2-0)
11. MacArthur (2-1)
12. Guymon (2-1)
13. Guthrie (1-1)
14. Del City (1-1)
15. Durant (1-2)
16. Tahlequah (2-1)
17. Booker T. Washington (2-1)
18. Duncan (2-1)
19. Marshall (1-1)
20. Bishop Kelley (1-2)
21. Shawnee (1-1)
22. Midwest City (1-2)
23. El Reno (1-2)
24. McAlester (0-3)
25. Will Rogers (0-2)
OSSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Lincoln Christian (3-0)
2. Poteau (3-0)
3. Tuttle (3-0)
4. Ada (3-0)
5. Broken Bow (3-0)
6. Holland Hall (3-0)
7. Harrah (2-0)
8. Hale (2-0)
9. Cushing (2-1)
10. Skiatook (2-0)
11. Newcastle (2-1)
12. Fort Gibson (2-1)
13. Weatherford (2-1)
14. Stilwell (1-1)
15. Miami (1-1)
16. McLain Science & Tech (2-1)
17. Heritage Hall (1-1)
18. Sallisaw (1-1)
19. Bethany (1-1)
20. Tecumseh (1-1)
21. Ardmore (1-2)
22. Blanchard (1-1)
23. Hilldale (1-1)
24. Oologah (1-2)
25. Catoosa (0-2)
OSSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Seminole (2-0)
2. Sulphur (2-0)
3. Plainview (2-0)
4. Verdigris (3-0)
5. Metro Christian (2-0)
6. Douglass (3-0)
7. Anadarko (3-0)
8. Marlow (2-0)
9. Muldrow (2-0)
10. Berryhill (2-1)
11. Dickson (2-0)
12. Mannford (2-0)
13. Checotah (2-1)
14. Sequoyah (1-1)
15. Bristow (1-1)
16. North Rock Creek (1-1)
17. Perkins-Tryon (1-1)
18. Lone Grove (1-2)
19. Kingfisher (1-1)
20. Woodward (1-2)
21. Cleveland (1-2)
22. Dewey (1-2)
23. Central (1-2)
24. Stigler (0-2)
OSSAA High School Football Class 2A-II Rankings
1. Colcord (3-0)
2. Valliant (3-0)
3. Holdenville (2-0)
4. Wilburton (2-0)
5. Salina (2-0)
6. Adair (2-0)
7. Henryetta (2-1)
8. Beggs (1-1)
9. Kansas (2-1)
10. Tishomingo (1-1)
11. Antlers (1-1)
12. Davis (1-1)
13. Kellyville (2-1)
14. Commerce (1-1)
16. Keys (1-1)
17. Vian (1-1)
18. Hennessey (1-2)
19. Luther (1-2)
20. Coalgate (1-2)
21. Comanche (1-2)
22. Spiro (0-2)
23. Alva (1-2)
24. Newkirk (0-2)
25. Morris (0-2)
View full Class 2A-II Rankings
OSSAA High School Football Class 2A-I Rankings
1. Jones (3-0)
2. Oklahoma Christian (3-0)
3. Bethel (3-0)
4. Sequoyah (2-0)
5. Lexington (2-0)
6. Lindsay (2-0)
7. Kiefer (2-1)
8. Chisholm (2-1)
9. Washington (2-1)
10. Kingston (2-1)
11. Westville (1-1)
12. Chandler (1-1)
13. Marietta (1-1)
14. Okmulgee (1-1)
15. Prague (1-1)
16. Hugo (0-2)
17. Little Axe (1-2)
18. Millwood (0-1)
19. Heavener (0-2)
20. Crooked Oak (1-2)
21. Webster (0-2)
22. Sperry (0-3)
23. Roland (0-2)
24. Blackwell (0-2)
25. Perry (0-3)
OSSAA High School Football Class A-I Rankings
1. Pawhuska (3-0)
2. Cashion (3-0)
3. Hooker (2-1)
4. Tonkawa (2-0)
5. Wynnewood (2-0)
6. Wyandotte (2-0)
7. Pocola (2-0)
8. Minco (3-0)
9. Panama (2-0)
10. Fairview (2-1)
11. Wewoka (2-1)
12. Texhoma (1-1)
13. Sayre (2-1)
14. Meeker (1-1)
15. Dibble (1-1)
16. Christian Heritage (1-1)
17. Hobart (1-1)
18. Hulbert (2-1)
19. Haskell (1-2)
20. Stroud (1-1)
21. Warner (1-1)
22. Pawnee (1-1)
23. Stratford (1-1)
24. Merritt (1-1)
25. Crescent (1-1)
OSSAA High School Football Class A-II Rankings
1. Mangum (2-0)
2. Fairland (2-0)
3. Thomas-Fay-Custer (2-0)
4. Central (2-0)
5. Healdton (2-0)
6. Regent Prep (2-0)
7. Southwest Covenant (2-0)
8. Talihina (2-0)
9. Empire (2-1)
10. Wilson (2-1)
11. Ketchum (1-1)
12. Hominy (1-1)
13. Liberty (2-1)
14. Allen (1-1)
15. Rush Springs (1-1)
16. Ringling (1-1)
17. Carnegie (1-1)
18. Konawa (1-1)
19. Woodland (1-1)
20. Wayne (1-2)
21. Gore (1-2)
22. Quapaw (0-2)
23. Drumright (0-3)
24. Porter (0-2)
25. Oklahoma Union (0-3)
OSSAA High School Football Class B-I Rankings
1. Cyril (3-0)
2. Weleetka (3-0)
3. Quinton (3-0)
4. Hollis (2-0)
5. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (2-0)
6. Caddo (3-0)
7. Barnsdall (2-0)
8. Ringwood (1-0)
9. Dewar (2-1)
10. Laverne (1-1)
11. Burns Flat-Dill City (1-1)
12. Garber (2-1)
13. Shattuck (1-1)
14. Foyil (1-1)
15. Central (1-1)
16. Savanna (1-1)
17. Waurika (1-2)
18. Canadian (1-2)
19. Velma-Alma (0-2)
20. Yale (0-2)
21. Turpin (0-1)
22. Snyder (0-3)
23. Wetumka (0-2)
OSSAA High School Football Class B-II Rankings
1. Seiling (3-0)
2. Coyle (3-0)
3. Okeene (3-0)
4. Waukomis (2-0)
5. Keota (1-0)
6. Depew (1-1)
7. Oklahoma Bible (1-1)
8. Webbers Falls (1-1)
9. Cherokee (1-1)
10. Davenport (1-1)
11. Olive (2-1)
12. Pond Creek-Hunter (1-1)
13. Maud (1-1)
14. Balko/Forgan (1-1)
15. Cave Springs (1-1)
16. Strother (1-1)
17. Wilson-Henryetta (1-2)
18. Gans (1-2)
19. Covington-Douglas (1-2)
20. Arkoma (1-2)
21. Thackerville (0-3)
22. Kremlin-Hillsdale (0-3)
23. Canton (0-3)
OSSAA High School Football Class C Rankings
1. Fox (3-0)
2. Boise City (3-0)
3. Grandfield (2-0)
4. Timberlake (2-1)
5. Oaks-Mission (2-1)
6. Medford (2-1)
7. Ryan (1-0)
8. Copan (2-1)
9. Sasakwa (1-1)
10. Bluejacket (1-1)
11. Tipton (1-1)
12. Tyrone (1-1)
13. Alex (1-2)
14. Paoli (1-1)
15. Geary (1-1)
16. Temple (1-2)
17. Welch (1-2)
18. Corn Bible Academy (1-1)
19. Buffalo (0-2)
20. Beaver (0-1)
21. Bray-Doyle (0-1)
22. Bowlegs (0-2)
23. Graham/Dustin (0-2)
24. Midway (0-2)
25. Maysville (0-2)
