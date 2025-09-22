Oklahoma High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Check out the latest Oklahoma high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Oklahoma high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
OSSAA High School Football Class 6A-1 Rankings
1. Bixby (3-0)
2. Norman (3-0)
3. Edmond Memorial (3-0)
4. Jenks (3-0)
5. Mustang (2-1)
6. Yukon (2-1)
7. Broken Arrow (2-1)
8. Moore (2-1)
9. Norman North (2-1)
10. Southmoore (2-1)
11. Edmond North (1-2)
12. Owasso (1-2)
13. Edmond Santa Fe (0-3)
14. Union (0-3)
15. Enid (0-3)
16. Westmoore (0-3)
OSSAA High School Football Class 6A-2 Rankings
1. Bishop McGuinness (3-0)
2. Piedmont (2-1)
3. Lawton (2-1)
4. Ponca City (2-1)
5. Stillwater (2-1)
6. Grant (2-1)
7. Putnam City (2-1)
8. Choctaw (1-2)
9. Northwest Classen (1-2)
10. Page (1-2)
11. Deer Creek (0-3)
12. Eisenhower (0-3)
13. Muskogee (0-2)
14. Bartlesville (0-3)
15. Capitol Hill (0-3)
16. Putnam City North (0-3)
OSSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Elgin (3-0)
2. Coweta (3-0)
3. Collinsville (3-0)
4. Southeast (4-0)
5. Carl Albert (3-0)
6. Grove (3-0)
7. Pryor (3-0)
8. Altus (3-0)
9. Claremore (3-0)
10. MacArthur (3-1)
11. Del City (2-1)
12. Guthrie (2-1)
13. Duncan (3-1)
14. Tahlequah (2-1)
15. Durant (1-2)
16. Booker T. Washington (2-1)
17. Sapulpa (2-2)
18. Guymon (2-2)
19. Bishop Kelley (1-3)
20. El Reno (1-2)
21. Edison (1-2)
22. McAlester (0-3)
23. Marshall (1-2)
24. East Central (1-2)
25. Midwest City (1-3)
OSSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Lincoln Christian (3-0)
2. Poteau (3-0)
3. Ada (3-0)
4. Tuttle (3-0)
5. Broken Bow (3-0)
6. Skiatook (3-0)
7. Holland Hall (3-0)
8. Weatherford (3-1)
9. Sallisaw (2-1)
10. Cushing (2-1)
11. Tecumseh (2-1)
12. Heritage Hall (2-1)
13. Fort Gibson (2-1)
14. Hale (2-1)
15. Elk City (1-2)
16. Harrah (2-1)
17. McLain Science & Tech (2-1)
18. Newcastle (2-2)
19. Wagoner (1-2)
20. Ardmore (1-2)
21. Miami (1-2)
22. Oologah (1-2)
23. Hilldale (1-2)
24. Stilwell (1-2)
25. Bethany (1-2)
OSSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Sulphur (3-0)
2. Seminole (3-0)
3. Metro Christian (3-0)
4. Verdigris (3-0)
5. Mannford (3-0)
6. Muldrow (3-0)
7. Douglass (3-0)
8. Anadarko (3-0)
9. Marlow (2-0)
10. Plainview (2-1)
11. Berryhill (2-1)
12. Checotah (2-1)
13. Perkins-Tryon (2-1)
14. Kingfisher (2-1)
15. Stigler (1-2)
16. Lone Grove (1-2)
17. Dickson (2-1)
18. North Rock Creek (1-2)
19. Sequoyah (1-2)
20. Bristow (1-2)
21. Purcell (1-2)
22. Woodward (1-2)
23. Dewey (1-2)
24. Cleveland (1-2)
25. Central (1-2)
OSSAA High School Football Class 2A-II Rankings
1. Holdenville (3-0)
2. Salina (3-0)
3. Wilburton (3-0)
4. Valliant (3-0)
5. Colcord (3-0)
6. Tishomingo (2-1)
7. Beggs (2-1)
8. Davis (2-1)
9. Adair (2-0)
10. Vian (2-1)
11. Henryetta (2-1)
12. Kansas (2-1)
13. Hennessey (1-2)
14. Kellyville (2-1)
15. Luther (1-2)
16. Newkirk (1-2)
17. Chelsea (1-2)
18. Comanche (1-2)
19. Keys (1-2)
20. Commerce (1-2)
21. Alva (1-2)
22. Antlers (1-2)
23. Coalgate (1-2)
24. Spiro (0-3)
25. Morris (0-3)
View full Class 2A-II Rankings
OSSAA High School Football Class 2A-I Rankings
1. Wyandotte (3-0)
2. Wynnewood (3-0)
3. Pawhuska (4-0)
4. Cashion (3-0)
5. Hooker (2-1)
6. Stroud (2-1)
7. Minco (3-0)
8. Hobart (2-1)
9. Wewoka (2-1)
10. Hulbert (3-1)
11. Tonkawa (2-1)
12. Pawnee (2-1)
13. Texhoma (1-1)
14. Dibble (2-1)
15. Fairview (2-1)
16. Sayre (2-1)
17. Crescent (2-1)
18. Haskell (2-2)
19. Merritt (2-1)
20. Panama (2-1)
21. Pocola (2-1)
22. Okemah (1-2)
23. Meeker (1-2)
24. Christian Heritage (1-2)
25. Stratford (1-2)
OSSAA High School Football Class B-II Rankings
1. Seiling (4-0)
2. Okeene (4-0)
3. Coyle (3-0)
4. Oklahoma Bible (2-1)
5. Webbers Falls (2-1)
6. Waukomis (2-1)
7. Cave Springs (2-1)
8. Olive (3-1)
9. Depew (2-2)
10. Keota (1-1)
11. Pond Creek-Hunter (1-1)
12. Cherokee (1-2)
13. Gans (2-2)
14. Maud (1-2)
15. Wilson-Henryetta (1-2)
16. Balko/Forgan (1-2)
17. Davenport (1-2)
18. Arkoma (2-2)
19. Covington-Douglas (1-2)
20. Strother (1-2)
21. Thackerville (0-4)
22. Kremlin-Hillsdale (0-3)
23. Canton (0-4)
OSSAA High School Football Class B-I Rankings
1. Cyril (3-0)
2. Hollis (3-0)
3. Quinton (4-0)
4. Caddo (4-0)
5. Weleetka (3-0)
6. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (3-1)
7. Barnsdall (3-0)
8. Savanna (2-1)
9. Laverne (1-1)
10. Garber (3-1)
11. Foyil (2-1)
12. Dewar (2-1)
13. Shattuck (3-1)
14. Ringwood (1-1)
15. Turpin (1-1)
16. Burns Flat-Dill City (1-2)
17. Canadian (1-2)
18. Velma-Alma (1-2)
19. Yale (1-2)
20. Central (1-2)
21. Snyder (0-3)
22. Waurika (1-3)
23. Wetumka (0-3)
OSSAA High School Football Class C Rankings
1. Boise City (4-0)
2. Grandfield (2-0)
3. Oaks-Mission (2-1)
4. Fox (3-0)
5. Ryan (2-0)
6. Timberlake (2-1)
7. Copan (3-1)
8. Sasakwa (2-1)
9. Medford (2-1)
10. Alex (2-2)
11. Mountain View-Gotebo (1-1)
12. Tyrone (1-1)
13. Tipton (1-1)
14. Sharon-Mutual (1-1)
15. Paoli (1-1)
16. Bluejacket (1-2)
17. Geary (1-2)
18. Welch (1-3)
19. Temple (1-3)
20. South Coffeyville (0-1)
21. Beaver (0-2)
22. Bray-Doyle (0-1)
23. Corn Bible Academy (1-2)
24. Buffalo (0-3)
25. Watts (0-2)
