Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Oklahoma High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSSAA) - November 14, 2025
Ada 34, Fort Gibson 27
Adair 53, Wilburton 7
Allen 31, Woodland 26
Ardmore 28, Elk City 21
Berryhill 27, Holland Hall 28
Bishop Kelley 36, Pryor 46
Bishop McGuinness 42, Guthrie 35
Broken Bow 70, Wagoner 35
Caddo 61, Depew 14
Carl Albert 45, Duncan 17
Cascia Hall 42, Idabel 7
Cherokee 46, Arkoma 0
Choctaw 52, Putnam City North 13
Claremore 28, Coweta 26
Coyle 42, Copan 18
Cushing 63, Hilldale 34
Cyril 32, Boise City 20
Davis 49, Casady 0
Del City 34, Booker T. Washington 31
Dewar 54, Foyil 6
Dibble 57, Hennessey 41
Edmond Memorial 20, Edmond North 0
Elgin 49, Bethany 7
Fairland 34, Wewoka 6
Fairview 26, Hobart 0
Grove 35, Sallisaw 14
Healdton 47, Texhoma 19
Heritage Hall 52, Seminole 34
Holdenville 68, Kellyville 13
Hollis 24, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 6
Hominy 42, Regent Prep 7
Hooker 34, Frederick 20
Inola 38, Checotah 20
Jones 59, Little Axe 14
Kiefer 20, Chandler 15
Kingfisher 43, Lone Grove 36
Kingston 49, Sperry 14
Laverne 50, Central 0
Lincoln Christian 56, Jay 0
Mangum 57, Wilson 21
Marlow 49, Mount St. Mary 6
Maud 46, Bluejacket 28
McAlester 28, Collinsville 27
Medford 53, Bowlegs 0
Metro Christian 42, Hugo 8
Minco 24, Cashion 14
Mountain View-Gotebo 56, Balko/Forgan 6
Muskogee 62, Northwest Classen 16
Mustang 42, Norman North 17
Newcastle 49, Altus 14
Noble 40, MacArthur 38
Oaks-Mission 60, Maysville 44
Okeene 60, Wetumka 12
Oklahoma Christian 49, Lindsay 7
Pawhuska 48, Panama 6
Perkins-Tryon 48, Plainview 14
Piedmont 53, Bartlesville 28
Pocola 24, Pawnee 20
Pond Creek-Hunter 18, Empire 8
Pryor 46, Bishop Kelley 36
Quinton 64, Drumright 14
Rejoice Christian 48, Morrison 20
Ryan 50, Sharon-Mutual 16
Salina 48, Antlers 12
Sasakwa 37, South Coffeyville 14
Seiling 50, Strother 0
Sequoyah 57, Bethel 6
Southmoore 21, Ponca City 14
Southwest Covenant 28, Konawa 26
Stroud 49, Beggs 21
Sulphur 63, Anadarko 12
Talihina 51, Ketchum 8
Thomas-Fay-Custer 19, Ringling 14
Timberlake 44, Geary 38
Tipton 22, Tyrone 12
Tonkawa 40, Haskell 7
Tuttle 51, Clinton 6
Union 49, Norman 42
Vian 60, Keys 14
Washington 46, Chisholm 6
Waukomis 56, Webbers Falls 30
Waurika 22, Oklahoma Bible 20
Weatherford 28, Blanchard 7
Weleetka 64, Shattuck 14
Wilson 48, Covington-Douglas 28
Wyandotte 21, Valliant 19
Wynnewood 34, Sayre 14
Yale 30, Keota 6
Yukon 24, Deer Creek 7
