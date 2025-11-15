High School

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

See every final score from this week of Oklahoma high school football

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Oklahoma High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OSSAA) - November 14, 2025

Ada 34, Fort Gibson 27

Adair 53, Wilburton 7

Allen 31, Woodland 26

Ardmore 28, Elk City 21

Berryhill 27, Holland Hall 28

Bishop Kelley 36, Pryor 46

Bishop McGuinness 42, Guthrie 35

Broken Bow 70, Wagoner 35

Caddo 61, Depew 14

Carl Albert 45, Duncan 17

Cascia Hall 42, Idabel 7

Cherokee 46, Arkoma 0

Choctaw 52, Putnam City North 13

Claremore 28, Coweta 26

Coyle 42, Copan 18

Cushing 63, Hilldale 34

Cyril 32, Boise City 20

Davis 49, Casady 0

Del City 34, Booker T. Washington 31

Dewar 54, Foyil 6

Dibble 57, Hennessey 41

Edmond Memorial 20, Edmond North 0

Elgin 49, Bethany 7

Fairland 34, Wewoka 6

Fairview 26, Hobart 0

Grove 35, Sallisaw 14

Healdton 47, Texhoma 19

Heritage Hall 52, Seminole 34

Holdenville 68, Kellyville 13

Hollis 24, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 6

Hominy 42, Regent Prep 7

Hooker 34, Frederick 20

Inola 38, Checotah 20

Jones 59, Little Axe 14

Kiefer 20, Chandler 15

Kingfisher 43, Lone Grove 36

Kingston 49, Sperry 14

Laverne 50, Central 0

Lincoln Christian 56, Jay 0

Mangum 57, Wilson 21

Marlow 49, Mount St. Mary 6

Maud 46, Bluejacket 28

McAlester 28, Collinsville 27

Medford 53, Bowlegs 0

Metro Christian 42, Hugo 8

Minco 24, Cashion 14

Mountain View-Gotebo 56, Balko/Forgan 6

Muskogee 62, Northwest Classen 16

Mustang 42, Norman North 17

Newcastle 49, Altus 14

Noble 40, MacArthur 38

Oaks-Mission 60, Maysville 44

Okeene 60, Wetumka 12

Oklahoma Christian 49, Lindsay 7

Pawhuska 48, Panama 6

Perkins-Tryon 48, Plainview 14

Piedmont 53, Bartlesville 28

Pocola 24, Pawnee 20

Pond Creek-Hunter 18, Empire 8

Quinton 64, Drumright 14

Rejoice Christian 48, Morrison 20

Ryan 50, Sharon-Mutual 16

Salina 48, Antlers 12

Sasakwa 37, South Coffeyville 14

Seiling 50, Strother 0

Sequoyah 57, Bethel 6

Southmoore 21, Ponca City 14

Southwest Covenant 28, Konawa 26

Stroud 49, Beggs 21

Sulphur 63, Anadarko 12

Talihina 51, Ketchum 8

Thomas-Fay-Custer 19, Ringling 14

Timberlake 44, Geary 38

Tipton 22, Tyrone 12

Tonkawa 40, Haskell 7

Tuttle 51, Clinton 6

Union 49, Norman 42

Vian 60, Keys 14

Washington 46, Chisholm 6

Waukomis 56, Webbers Falls 30

Waurika 22, Oklahoma Bible 20

Weatherford 28, Blanchard 7

Weleetka 64, Shattuck 14

Wilson 48, Covington-Douglas 28

Wyandotte 21, Valliant 19

Wynnewood 34, Sayre 14

Yale 30, Keota 6

Yukon 24, Deer Creek 7

