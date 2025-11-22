Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
Adair 20, Holdenville 14
Allen 21, Southwest Covenant 19
Bixby 51, Union 14
Bishop McGuinness 42, Claremore 14
Broken Arrow 29, Mustang 14
Broken Bow 50, Weatherford 28
Carl Albert 55, McAlester 0
Cherokee 38, Cyril 14
Cushing 49, Ardmore 43
Davis 27, Salina 12
Dewar 48, Waurika 0
Elgin 42, Ada 10
Fairland 24, Mangum 21
Heritage Hall 49, Inola 17
Hollis 28, Quinton 14
Hominy 38, Thomas-Fay-Custer 20
Jenks 60, Edmond Memorial 28
Jones 56, Sequoyah 18
Laverne 48, Caddo 0
Lincoln Christian 55, Kingfisher 0
MacArthur 70, Del City 49
Marlow 35, Kingston 21
Medford 28, Mountain View-Gotebo 18
Metro Christian 27, Oklahoma Christian 30
Newcastle 40, Pryor 30
Okeene 60, Wilson 0
Owasso 45, Yukon 7
Page 35, Piedmont 13
Pawhuska 28, Wynnewood 26
Perkins-Tryon 35, Cascia Hall 34
Pocola 18, Fairview 13
Pond Creek-Hunter 44, Yale 12
Putnam City 21, Muskogee 20
Rejoice Christian 49, Hooker 8
Ryan 74, Oaks-Mission 26
Seiling 50, Coyle 0
Stillwater 34, Southmoore 9
Stroud 49, Wyandotte 14
Sulphur 77, Holland Hall 28
Talihina 40, Healdton 7
Timberlake 70, Maud 22
Tipton 36, Sasakwa 6
Tonkawa 43, Minco 22
Tuttle 51, Grove 0
Vian 42, Dibble 7
Washington 36, Kiefer 3
Weleetka 50, Waukomis 0
