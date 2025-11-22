High School

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Muskogee makes a catch for a first down against Stillwater during the second half of the OSSAA 6AII State Football Championship Game
Muskogee makes a catch for a first down against Stillwater during the second half of the OSSAA 6AII State Football Championship Game / Alonzo Adams for The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Adair 20, Holdenville 14

Allen 21, Southwest Covenant 19

Bixby 51, Union 14

Bishop McGuinness 42, Claremore 14

Broken Arrow 29, Mustang 14

Broken Bow 50, Weatherford 28

Carl Albert 55, McAlester 0

Cherokee 38, Cyril 14

Cushing 49, Ardmore 43

Davis 27, Salina 12

Dewar 48, Waurika 0

Elgin 42, Ada 10

Fairland 24, Mangum 21

Heritage Hall 49, Inola 17

Hollis 28, Quinton 14

Hominy 38, Thomas-Fay-Custer 20

Jenks 60, Edmond Memorial 28

Jones 56, Sequoyah 18

Laverne 48, Caddo 0

Lincoln Christian 55, Kingfisher 0

MacArthur 70, Del City 49

Marlow 35, Kingston 21

Medford 28, Mountain View-Gotebo 18

Metro Christian 27, Oklahoma Christian 30

Newcastle 40, Pryor 30

Okeene 60, Wilson 0

Oklahoma Christian 30, Metro Christian 27

Owasso 45, Yukon 7

Page 35, Piedmont 13

Pawhuska 28, Wynnewood 26

Perkins-Tryon 35, Cascia Hall 34

Pocola 18, Fairview 13

Pond Creek-Hunter 44, Yale 12

Putnam City 21, Muskogee 20

Rejoice Christian 49, Hooker 8

Ryan 74, Oaks-Mission 26

Seiling 50, Coyle 0

Stillwater 34, Southmoore 9

Stroud 49, Wyandotte 14

Sulphur 77, Holland Hall 28

Talihina 40, Healdton 7

Timberlake 70, Maud 22

Tipton 36, Sasakwa 6

Tonkawa 43, Minco 22

Tuttle 51, Grove 0

Vian 42, Dibble 7

Washington 36, Kiefer 3

Weleetka 50, Waukomis 0

