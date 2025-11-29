High School

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025

See every final score from this week of Oklahoma high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Eufaula Ironheads vs Vian Wolverines - Sep 5, 2025
Eufaula Ironheads vs Vian Wolverines - Sep 5, 2025 / Jim Weber

The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025

Bishop McGuinness 61, MacArthur 28

Bixby 49, Broken Arrow 17

Carl Albert 42, Newcastle 7

Choctaw 22, Stillwater 14

Dewar 72, Hollis 24

Laverne 48, Pond Creek-Hunter 0

Medford 72, Timberlake 40

Owasso 33, Jenks 21

Page 28, Putnam City 27

Ryan 32, Tipton 28

Seiling 50, Cherokee 0

Weleetka 52, Okeene 28

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Oklahoma