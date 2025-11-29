Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025
See every final score from this week of Oklahoma high school football
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Oklahoma high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025
Bishop McGuinness 61, MacArthur 28
Bixby 49, Broken Arrow 17
Carl Albert 42, Newcastle 7
Choctaw 22, Stillwater 14
Dewar 72, Hollis 24
Laverne 48, Pond Creek-Hunter 0
Medford 72, Timberlake 40
Owasso 33, Jenks 21
Page 28, Putnam City 27
Ryan 32, Tipton 28
Seiling 50, Cherokee 0
Weleetka 52, Okeene 28
More Football Coverage from High School On SI
Published