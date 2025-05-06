Oklahoma high school football: Washington announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sooner State and High School On SI Oklahoma will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 4-time state champion Washington Warriors announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Warriors will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Community Christian, Little Axe and Marietta.
Among other teams on the Warriors' schedule are Crossings, Dickson, Lexington, Lindsay, Marlow, Purcell and on the road against Sulphur.
Below is the Warriors, who won the Class 2A state title last season, 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 WASHINGTON WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: vs. Community Christian
Sep. 5: at Sulphur
Sep. 12: at Purcell
Sep. 26: vs. Dickson
Oct. 3: at Marietta
Oct. 9: vs. Little Axe
Oct. 16: at Marlow
Oct. 24: vs. Lexington
Oct. 31: at Crossings
Nov. 7: vs. Lindsay
