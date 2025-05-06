High School

Oklahoma high school football: Washington announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Warriors' schedule are teams like Community Christian, Little Axe and Marietta

Andy Villamarzo

Washington Warriors are coming off winning Oklahoma's Class 2A state championship
Washington Warriors are coming off winning Oklahoma's Class 2A state championship / Courtesy of Washington Warriors Football

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sooner State and High School On SI Oklahoma will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 4-time state champion Washington Warriors announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Warriors will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Community Christian, Little Axe and Marietta.

Among other teams on the Warriors' schedule are Crossings, Dickson, Lexington, Lindsay, Marlow, Purcell and on the road against Sulphur.

Below is the Warriors, who won the Class 2A state title last season, 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.

2025 WASHINGTON WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: vs. Community Christian

Sep. 5: at Sulphur

Sep. 12: at Purcell

Sep. 26: vs. Dickson

Oct. 3: at Marietta

Oct. 9: vs. Little Axe

Oct. 16: at Marlow

Oct. 24: vs. Lexington

Oct. 31: at Crossings

Nov. 7: vs. Lindsay

