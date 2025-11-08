Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 8, 2025
The 2025 Oklahoma high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 14.
High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the OSSAA high school football playoffs.
The OSSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 13.
Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 14, 2025
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 6A-I Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Bixby — BYE
Union vs. Norman - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Mustang vs. Norman North - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Broken Arrow — BYE
Owasso — BYE
Deer Creek vs. Yukon - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Edmond Memorial vs. Edmond North - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Jenks — BYE
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 6A-II Football Bracket
Stillwater — BYE
Ponca City vs. Southmoore - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Choctaw vs. Putnam City North - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Sapulpa — BYE
Page — BYE
Piedmont vs. Bartlesville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Muskogee vs. Northwest Classen - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Putnam City — BYE
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket
MacArthur vs. Noble - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Del City vs. Booker T. Washington - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Coweta vs. Claremore - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Guthrie vs. Bishop McGuinness - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Carl Albert vs. Duncan - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
McAlester vs. Collinsville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Pryor vs. Bishop Kelley - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Newcastle vs. Altus - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket
Elgin vs. Bethany - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Ada vs. Fort Gibson - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Cushing vs. Hilldale - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Ardmore vs. Elk City - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Tuttle vs. Clinton - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Grove vs. Sallisaw - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Broken Bow vs. Wagoner - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Weatherford vs. Blanchard - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket
Heritage Hall vs. Seminole - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Inola vs. Checotah - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Lincoln Christian vs. Jay - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Lone Grove vs. Kingfisher - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Sulphur vs. Anadarko - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Holland Hall vs. Berryhill - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Cascia Hall vs. Idabel - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Plainview vs. Perkins-Tryon - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 2A-I Football Bracket
Jones vs. Little Axe - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Sequoyah vs. Bethel - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Kingston vs. Sperry - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Marlow vs. Mount St. Mary - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Washington vs. Chisholm - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Kiefer vs. Chandler - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Metro Christian vs. Hugo - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Oklahoma Christian vs. Lindsay - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class 2A-II Football Bracket
Stroud vs. Beggs - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Valliant vs. Wyandotte - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Adair vs. Wilburton - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Holdenville vs. Kellyville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Davis vs. Casady - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Salina vs. Antlers - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Vian vs. Keys - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Hennessey vs. Dibble - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class A-I Football Bracket
Fairview vs. Hobart - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Pocola vs. Pawnee - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Tonkawa vs. Haskell - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Minco vs. Cashion - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Wynnewood vs. Sayre - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Pawhuska vs. Panama - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Rejoice Christian vs. Morrison - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Hooker vs. Frederick - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class A-II Football Bracket
Mangum vs. Wilson - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Fairland vs. Wewoka - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Talihina vs. Ketchum - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Healdton vs. Texhoma - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Konawa vs. Southwest Covenant - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Allen vs. Woodland - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Hominy vs. Regent Prep - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Thomas-Fay-Custer vs. Ringling - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class B-I Football Bracket
Laverne vs. Central - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Caddo vs. Depew - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Yale vs. Keota - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Empire vs. Pond Creek-Hunter - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Hollis vs. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Drumright vs. Quinton - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Dewar vs. Foyil - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Oklahoma Bible vs. Waurika - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class B-II Football Bracket
Seiling vs. Strother - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Copan vs. Coyle - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Cherokee vs. Arkoma - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Cyril vs. Boise City - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Weleetka vs. Shattuck - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Waukomis vs. Webbers Falls - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Wilson vs. Covington-Douglas - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Okeene vs. Wetumka - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
2025 Oklahoma (OSSAA) Class C Football Bracket
Timberlake vs. Geary - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Maud vs. Bluejacket - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Medford vs. Bowlegs - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Mountain View-Gotebo vs. Balko/Forgan - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Ryan vs. Sharon-Mutual - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Oaks-Mission vs. Maysville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Sasakwa vs. South Coffeyville - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
Tyrone vs. Tipton - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m. CT
