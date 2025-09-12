Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
Get OSSAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season kicks off on Friday, September 12
There are 142 games scheduled across Oklahoma on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend Lincoln Christian vs Shiloh Christian and Union vs Jenks.
Oklahoma High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12
This weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oklahoma high school football continues to kick into full swing.
Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 57 games scheduled in the Oklahoma City metro on Friday, September 12. The first game,Capitol Hill vs Grant, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Chandler vs Lone Grove, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Okalhaoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Sherman MetroHigh School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 23 games scheduled in the Sherman metro on Friday, September 12. The first game,Gainesville vs Ponder, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Tom Bean vs Valley View, starts at 7:30 PM.Y ou can follow every game on our Sherman Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 51 games scheduled in the Tulsa metro on Friday, September 12. The first game,Field Kindley vs Chanute, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, McAlester vs Ada, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
