High School

Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get OSSAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season kicks off on Friday, September 12

CJ Vafiadis

Okmulgee Bulldogs vs Checotah Wildcats - Aug 29, 2025
Okmulgee Bulldogs vs Checotah Wildcats - Aug 29, 2025 / Jim Weber

There are 142 games scheduled across Oklahoma on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game live on our Oklahoma High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend Lincoln Christian vs Shiloh Christian and Union vs Jenks.

Oklahoma High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12

This weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Oklahoma high school football continues to kick into full swing.

Oklahoma City Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 57 games scheduled in the Oklahoma City metro on Friday, September 12. The first game,Capitol Hill vs Grant, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Chandler vs Lone Grove, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Okalhaoma City Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Oklahoma City metro scoreboard

Sherman MetroHigh School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 23 games scheduled in the Sherman metro on Friday, September 12. The first game,Gainesville vs Ponder, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Tom Bean vs Valley View, starts at 7:30 PM.Y ou can follow every game on our Sherman Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Sherman metro scoreboard

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 51 games scheduled in the Tulsa metro on Friday, September 12. The first game,Field Kindley vs Chanute, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, McAlester vs Ada, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

View full Tulsa metro scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Oklahoma