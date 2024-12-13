Talihina vs. Woodland: Live score, updates from Oklahoma high school football state championship
Class A-II football championship on the line tonight in Edmond
Follow along below for live updates from the Class A-II state finals between Woodland and Talihina, which is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT Friday, Dec. 13 at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of Central Oklahoma University.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Woodland vs. Talihina, Class A-II state final live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.
