SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (12/9/2024)
Is it one more week to a coronation of the SBLive/High School on SI Power 25 football national champion?
No. 1 Mater Dei had the week off to prepare for the CIF Open Division state championship game against No. 18 De La Salle. A victory would wrap up a 13-0 season for the Monarchs and likely a second consecutive national championship.
Waiting in the wings should the Spartans pull off the historic upset is No. 2 Duncanville, which is two wins from a third consecutive UIL 6A Division I title. Should both stumble, No. 3 Bishop Gorman and No. 4 Milton stand ready to steal the mantle.
Last week saw a host of states winding down or concluding their state playoffs, with three former Power 25 teams falling out of the rankings — No. 13 Baylor, No. 17 Archbishop Moeller and No. 22 Lee County.
Entering the Power 25 this week are Avon, which won the Ohio Division II title and vaulted to No. 15, along with No. 21 Venice (Fla.) and No. 25 DeMatha, which won the Washington (D.C.) Catholic Athletic Conference title.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Week 17 of our SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLIVE/SI TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
December 9, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Idle
The Monarchs had the week off to prepare to face De La Salle for California’s Open Division championship.
Next: Dec. 14 vs. No. 18 De La Salle, CIF Open Division championship
2. Duncanville (Texas) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Def. Bridgeland (Cypress, Texas) 31-13
Senior quarterback Kealon Russell, who signed with Alabama last week and was named a finalist for Gatorade National Player of the Year, had a quiet day as the Panthers run game proved dominant. JaQualon Armstrong’s 15-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter gave them some breathing room, and Jaylyn Manning’s 30-yard interception return set up Ayson Theus’ 2-yard clinching touchdown run.
Next: Dec. 14 vs. No. 5 North Crowley, UIL 6A Division I semifinals
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Season over
The Gaels claimed their fourth consecutive Class 5A Division I championship and 21st state title.
4. Milton (Ga.) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Def. Lee County (Ga.) 56-28
The Eagles will take a 24-game win streak to the 5A state final, looking to add to the 7A title they won a year ago, after dominating the former No. 22 team in the Power 25. A three-touchdown burst in the final 7:04 of the first half broke a 21–21 tie and put Milton in the driver’s seat.
Next: Dec. 17 vs. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.), Georgia 5A championship
5. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Def. Allen (Texas) 35-7
The Panthers matched the school record for wins in a season and earned a semifinal rematch with Duncanville, which thrashed them 52-10 last year. North Crowley amassed 382 rushing yards against a defense that entered having allowed 85.7 per game, with sophomore Kiante Ingram rushing for 130 yards and two touchdowns and UNLV signee Cornelius Warren adding 171 yards and a score.
Next: Dec. 14 vs. No. 2 Duncanville, UIL 6A Division 1 semifinals
6. North Shore (Galena Park, Texas) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Def. No. 24 Atascocita (Texas) 49-21
The Mustangs won the 6A Division 1 Region III title by handling Atascocita for the second time this year. Senior quarterback Kaleb Bailey finished with 442 total yards, rushing for 250 yards and two touchdowns and passing for two scores.
Next: Dec. 14 vs. No. 10 Westlake, UIL 6A Division 1 semifinals
7. Carrollton (Ga.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Def. No. 23 Buford (Ga.) 30-17
The Trojans trailed 17-14 at halftime before rallying thanks to a fumble recovery by Zelus Hicks that thwarted a long Buford drive. Kimauri Farmer’s 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter put them ahead to stay, and Farmer added another score on a 7-yard run with 4:41 left to help seal the win.
Next: Dec. 18 vs. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), Georgia 6A championship
8. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Season over
The Crusaders won a fourth consecutive Non-Public A championship by defeating rival Don Bosco Prep.
9. Lakeland (Fla.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Def. Niceville (Fla.) 34-33 (3OT)
The Dreadnaughts have been the Cardiac Kids throughout the postseason, and they survived and advanced in their quest for a third consecutive state title, stopping a two-point conversion try in the third overtime period. Niceville missed a 45-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation and a 24-yarder in the first overtime that would have secured the victory.
Next: Dec. 12 vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Florida 5A championship
10. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (13-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Def. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) 24-17
The second Battle of the Lakes was even better than the first — fitting since the stakes were much higher, with the Chaparrals claiming the Region IV title and earning a shot at North Shore in the 6A Division I semifinals. Rees Wise connected with Brandon Clark from 18 yards for the go-ahead score with 39 seconds left in the third quarter, and George Jones III’s red-zone interception in the final minute sealed the victory.
Next: Dec. 14 vs. No. 6 North Shore, UIL 6A Division 1 semifinals
11. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Season over
The Cavaliers have won three consecutive MIAA A titles.
12. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (12-2)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Def. Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Fla.) 35-6
The Lions reached their state-record ninth consecutive state final with a comfortable win, with junior Jasen Lopez catching two touchdown passes to improve his season totals to 84 catches for 1,258 yards and 13 scores.
Next: Dec. 11 vs. Central Catholic (Clearwater, Fla.), Florida Class 1A semifinals
13. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Def. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) 35-17
The Lions successfully defended their Open Division championship, taking control by scoring 20 consecutive points during a 16-minute stretch that spanned halftime. Dominic Lombardo scored twice during that span and finished with three touchdowns, giving him eight in three playoff games and 21 overall.
Next: Season over
14. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (13-1)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Season over
The Chargers won their second consecutive Utah 6A state championship and fifth since 2018.
15. Avon (Ohio) (16-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Anderson (Cincinnati) 20-13
The Eagles proved to be the best team in the Buckeye State over the course of the entire season, defeating fellow unbeaten Anderson in the Division II championship game. Quiante Smith’s 10-yard touchdown run with 3:54 left in the third quarter provided the winning margin, and Avon made a goal-line stand early in the fourth and stopped the Raptors inside the Eagles 25 in the final seconds.
Next: Season over
16. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Def. East Forsyth (Kernersville, N.C.) 37-21
Nick Diamond rushed for 300 yards and two touchdowns, and Greg Fee threw for two scores as the defending 4A champion Warriors ground down the Eagles to advance to the semifinals and a much-anticipated matchup with 14-0 Grimsley.
Next: Dec. 13 at Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.), North Carolina 4A West semifinals
17. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (11-2)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Season over
The Braves gave the Monarchs a much tougher game than their first meeting, but it wasn’t enough to win the rematch in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final.
18. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Idle
The Spartans will have had three weeks off to prepare for the CIF Open Division championship game against top-ranked Mater Dei.
Next: Dec. 14 vs. No. 1 Mater Dei, CIF Open Division championship
19. Bryant (Ark.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Def. Bentonville (Ark.) 28-23
The Hornets avenged their loss to the Tigers in last year’s 7A state final, rallying from a 23-14 fourth-quarter deficit. Jordan Walker ran for three touchdowns and had a go-ahead 36-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Tucker with 7:53 remaining.
Next: Season over
20. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) (11-2)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Def. Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.) 35-6
The Hawks earned a third consecutive PIAA 6A championship with a dominant performance against the Vikings, kicking it off with Khyan Billups’ 80-yard touchdown run on the first play and capping it with Will Vokolos’ 44-yard score with 2:44 remaining. Billups finished with 228 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries.
Next: Season over
21. Venice (Fla.) (13-1)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Columbus (Miami) 33-27
The “Drive to 305” is complete for the Indians. After knocking off the two-time defending champions, they crack the Power 25 as they prepare to face Lake Mary at Pitbull Stadium in their fourth consecutive appearance in a state final, hoping to win their first title since 2021. Florida State signee Brunno Reus kicked four first-half field goals for Venice, which led 19-14 at halftime.
Next: Dec. 14 vs. Lake Mary (Fla.), Florida 7A championship
22. East St. Louis (Ill.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Season over
The Flyers won their 11th Illinois state title by defeating Geneva in the 6A final.
23. Buford (Ga.) (12-2)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Lost to No. 7 Carrollton 30-17
The Wolves couldn’t hold on after building a 17-7 lead late in the second quarter of their 6A semifinal as the Trojans steadily pulled away in the second half.
Next: Season over
24. Atascocita (Humble, Texas) (12-2)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Lost to No. 6 North Shore 49-21
The Eagles’ only two losses were to North Shore in district play and the regional final.
Next: Season over
25. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (10-1)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Season over
The Stags enter the rankings after securing their first WCAC title since 2016 by defeating Our Lady of Good Counsel a week ago.
Dropped out
13. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
17. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)
22. Lee County (Ga.)
Just missed
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
Edna Karr (New Orleans)
Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.)
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Maury (Norfolk, Va.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
Westside (Anderson, S.C.)
— René Ferrán | rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com
