Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 64 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend is Westmoore as they travel to take on Owasso.
Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 61 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Eufaula vs Holland Hall, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Westmoore vs Owasso at 7:00 PM. The final game, Quapaw vs Oklahoma Union, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:
Ada vs. Hilldale
Adair vs. Kansas
Afton vs. Fairland
Antlers vs. Morris
Barnsdall vs. Ketchum
Bartlesville vs. Muskogee
Beggs vs. Holdenville
Berryhill vs. Jay
Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Santa Fe
Broken Bow vs. Stilwell
Bristow vs. Mannford
Casady vs. Kellyville
Cascia Hall vs. Vinita
Catoosa vs. Wagoner
Central vs. Talihina
Chandler vs. Webster
Checotah vs. Stigler
Chelsea vs. Wyandotte
Cherryvale vs. Galena
Chouteau-Mazie vs. Haskell
Claremore vs. Pryor
Cleveland vs. Verdigris
Colcord vs. Commerce
Coweta vs. Shawnee
Cushing vs. Oologah
Del City vs. Hale
Dewar vs. Savanna
Dewey vs. Westville
Durant vs. Edison
East Central vs. McAlester
Eudora vs. Independence
Eufaula vs. Holland Hall
Field Kindley vs. Labette County
Fort Gibson vs. Grove
Glenpool vs. Poteau
Hartshorne vs. Warner
Henryetta vs. Valliant
Hominy vs. Woodland
Hugo vs. Okmulgee
Hulbert vs. Pocola
Inola vs. Sequoyah
Jenks vs. Mustang
Keys vs. Salina
Kiefer vs. Prague
Liberty vs. Mounds
Lincoln Christian vs. Locust Grove
McLain Science & Tech vs. Sallisaw
Memorial vs. Will Rogers
Metro Christian vs. Sperry
Miami vs. Skiatook
Morrison vs. Nowata
Norman North vs. Union
Oklahoma Union vs. Quapaw
Owasso vs. Westmoore
Page vs. Ponca City
Panama vs. Rejoice Christian
Pawhuska vs. Tonkawa
Pawnee vs. Caney Valley
Porter vs. Summit Christian Academy
Sequoyah vs. Central
Spiro vs. Wilburton
