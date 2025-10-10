High School

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get Tulsa metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, October 10

CJ Vafiadis

Oklahoma high school football playoffs
Oklahoma high school football playoffs / Photo by Taylor Balkom

There are 64 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend is Westmoore as they travel to take on Owasso.

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 61 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Eufaula vs Holland Hall, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Westmoore vs Owasso at 7:00 PM. The final game, Quapaw vs Oklahoma Union, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:

Ada vs. Hilldale

Adair vs. Kansas

Afton vs. Fairland

Antlers vs. Morris

Barnsdall vs. Ketchum

Bartlesville vs. Muskogee

Beggs vs. Holdenville

Berryhill vs. Jay

Broken Arrow vs. Edmond Santa Fe

Broken Bow vs. Stilwell

Bristow vs. Mannford

Casady vs. Kellyville

Cascia Hall vs. Vinita

Catoosa vs. Wagoner

Central vs. Talihina

Chandler vs. Webster

Checotah vs. Stigler

Chelsea vs. Wyandotte

Cherryvale vs. Galena

Chouteau-Mazie vs. Haskell

Claremore vs. Pryor

Cleveland vs. Verdigris

Colcord vs. Commerce

Coweta vs. Shawnee

Cushing vs. Oologah

Del City vs. Hale

Dewar vs. Savanna

Dewey vs. Westville

Durant vs. Edison

East Central vs. McAlester

Eudora vs. Independence

Eufaula vs. Holland Hall

Field Kindley vs. Labette County

Fort Gibson vs. Grove

Glenpool vs. Poteau

Hartshorne vs. Warner

Henryetta vs. Valliant

Hominy vs. Woodland

Hugo vs. Okmulgee

Hulbert vs. Pocola

Inola vs. Sequoyah

Jenks vs. Mustang

Keys vs. Salina

Kiefer vs. Prague

Liberty vs. Mounds

Lincoln Christian vs. Locust Grove

Mannford vs. Bristow

McLain Science & Tech vs. Sallisaw

Memorial vs. Will Rogers

Metro Christian vs. Sperry

Miami vs. Skiatook

Morrison vs. Nowata

Norman North vs. Union

Oklahoma Union vs. Quapaw

Owasso vs. Westmoore

Page vs. Ponca City

Panama vs. Rejoice Christian

Pawhuska vs. Tonkawa

Pawnee vs. Caney Valley

Porter vs. Summit Christian Academy

Rejoice Christian vs. Panama

Sequoyah vs. Central

Spiro vs. Wilburton

View all Tulsa metro scoreboard

