Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 61 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend features Muldrow as they travel to take on Lincoln Christian.
Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are 50 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The first game, Quapaw vs Pawnee, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Jenks vs Deer Creek at 7:00 PM. The final game,Hominy vs Fairland, starts at 9:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Thursday Tulsa metro games:
Ada vs Stilwell
Adair vs Colcord
Afton vs Woodland
Bartlesville vs Putnam City North
Beggs vs Comanche
Berryhill vs Vinita
Bixby vs Enid
Booker T. Washington vs East Central
Bristow vs Sulphur
Broken Bow vs Hilldale
Caney Valley vs Oklahoma Union
Canadian vs Dewar
Cascia Hall vs Jay
Catoosa vs Oologah
Chandler vs Westville
Checotah vs Holland Hall
Chouteau-Mazie vs Pocola
Claremore vs Collinsville
Commerce vs Kansas
Cushing vs Wagoner
Deer Creek vs Jenks
Del City vs Will Rogers
Dewey vs Webster
Fairland vs Hominy
Fort Gibson vs Skiatook
Glenpool vs Sallisaw
Grove vs Miami
Hale vs Pryor
Hartshorne vs Rejoice Christian
Hennessey vs Kellyville
Henryetta vs Vian
Hugo vs Kiefer
Inola vs Verdigris
Ketchum vs Porter
Lincoln Christian vs Muldrow
McLain Science & Tech vs Poteau
Memorial vs Tahlequah
Metro Christian vs Central
Owasso vs Edmond Memorial
Page vs Putnam City West
Panama vs Warner
Pawnee vs Quapaw
Ponca City vs Sapulpa
Prague vs Okmulgee
Salina vs Wyandotte
Sequoyah vs Sperry
Sequoyah vs Cleveland
Union vs Yukon
Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 11 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Caddo vs Savanna, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Capitol Hill vs Muskogee at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:
Bishop Kelley at McAlester
Bluestem at Cherryvale
Broken Arrow at Norman North
Caddo at Savanna
Caney Valley at Galena
Capitol Hill at Muskogee
Coweta at Edison
Field Kindley at Mulvane
Independence at Labette County
Liberty at Talihina
Morris at Spiro
