High School

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025

Get Tulsa metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, October 17

CJ Vafiadis

Oklahoma high school football
Oklahoma high school football / Photo by Leon Neuschwander

There are 61 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features Muldrow as they travel to take on Lincoln Christian.

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There are 50 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The first game, Quapaw vs Pawnee, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Jenks vs Deer Creek at 7:00 PM. The final game,Hominy vs Fairland, starts at 9:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Thursday Tulsa metro games:

Ada vs Stilwell

Adair vs Colcord

Afton vs Woodland

Bartlesville vs Putnam City North

Beggs vs Comanche

Berryhill vs Vinita

Bixby vs Enid

Booker T. Washington vs East Central

Bristow vs Sulphur

Broken Bow vs Hilldale

Caney Valley vs Oklahoma Union

Canadian vs Dewar

Cascia Hall vs Jay

Catoosa vs Oologah

Chandler vs Westville

Checotah vs Holland Hall

Chouteau-Mazie vs Pocola

Claremore vs Collinsville

Commerce vs Kansas

Cushing vs Wagoner

Deer Creek vs Jenks

Del City vs Will Rogers

Dewey vs Webster

Fairland vs Hominy

Fort Gibson vs Skiatook

Glenpool vs Sallisaw

Grove vs Miami

Hale vs Pryor

Hartshorne vs Rejoice Christian

Hennessey vs Kellyville

Henryetta vs Vian

Hugo vs Kiefer

Inola vs Verdigris

Ketchum vs Porter

Lincoln Christian vs Muldrow

McLain Science & Tech vs Poteau

Memorial vs Tahlequah

Metro Christian vs Central

Owasso vs Edmond Memorial

Page vs Putnam City West

Panama vs Warner

Pawnee vs Quapaw

Ponca City vs Sapulpa

Prague vs Okmulgee

Salina vs Wyandotte

Sequoyah vs Sperry

Sequoyah vs Cleveland

Union vs Yukon

View all Tulsa metro scoreboard

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 11 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Caddo vs Savanna, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Capitol Hill vs Muskogee at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:

Bishop Kelley at McAlester

Bluestem at Cherryvale

Broken Arrow at Norman North

Caddo at Savanna

Caney Valley at Galena

Capitol Hill at Muskogee

Coweta at Edison

Field Kindley at Mulvane

Independence at Labette County

Liberty at Talihina

Morris at Spiro

