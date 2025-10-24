High School

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get Tulsa metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, October 24

Edmond Santa Fe runs on to the field before the high school football game between Edmond Santa Fe and Jenks at Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Okla., Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
Edmond Santa Fe runs on to the field before the high school football game between Edmond Santa Fe and Jenks at Edmond Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Okla., Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 65 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features Moore as they travel to take on Jenks.

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 59 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Regent Prep vs Mounds, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Moore vs Jenks at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:

Adair vs Keys

Afton vs Barnsdall

Alva vs Kellyville

Antlers vs Henryetta

Bartlesville vs Ponca City

Beggs vs Coalgate

Berryhill vs Verdigris

Bethel vs Kiefer

Bixby vs Mustang

Booker T. Washington vs McAlester

Bristow vs McLoud

Broken Arrow vs Union

Canadian vs Savanna

Caney Valley vs Morrison

Caney Valley vs Riverton

Cascia Hall vs Sequoyah

Central vs Chandler

Checotah vs Lincoln Christian

Chelsea vs Colcord

Chouteau-Mazie vs Rejoice Christian

Claremore vs Memorial

Cleveland vs Jay

Collinsville vs Pryor

Commerce vs Wyandotte

Coweta vs Durant

Cushing vs Miami

Del City vs Tahlequah

Edison vs Shawnee

Edmond Santa Fe vs Owasso

Fairland vs Ketchum

Field Kindley vs Fort Scott

Glenpool vs McLain Science & Tech

Gore vs Liberty

Grove vs Wagoner

Hale vs Will Rogers

Hartshorne vs Pocola

Haskell vs Panama

Heavener vs Okmulgee

Hilldale vs Stilwell

Holland Hall vs Muldrow

Hominy vs Porter

Hulbert vs Warner

Independence vs Rose Hill

Jenks vs Moore

Kansas vs Salina

Locust Grove vs Stigler

Mannford vs Victory Christian

Metro Christian vs Westville

Mounds vs Regent Prep

Muskogee vs Page

Nowata vs Pawnee

Oklahoma Union vs Tonkawa

Oologah vs Skiatook

Putnam City North vs Sapulpa

Quapaw vs Pawhuska

Sequoyah vs Webster

Summit Christian Academy vs Woodland

Talihina vs Wewoka

Vian vs Wilburton

