Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 65 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend.
The marquee matchup of the weekend features Moore as they travel to take on Jenks.
Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 59 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Regent Prep vs Mounds, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Moore vs Jenks at 7:00 PM.
Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:
Adair vs Keys
Afton vs Barnsdall
Alva vs Kellyville
Antlers vs Henryetta
Bartlesville vs Ponca City
Beggs vs Coalgate
Berryhill vs Verdigris
Bethel vs Kiefer
Bixby vs Mustang
Booker T. Washington vs McAlester
Bristow vs McLoud
Broken Arrow vs Union
Canadian vs Savanna
Caney Valley vs Morrison
Caney Valley vs Riverton
Cascia Hall vs Sequoyah
Central vs Chandler
Checotah vs Lincoln Christian
Chelsea vs Colcord
Chouteau-Mazie vs Rejoice Christian
Claremore vs Memorial
Cleveland vs Jay
Collinsville vs Pryor
Commerce vs Wyandotte
Coweta vs Durant
Cushing vs Miami
Del City vs Tahlequah
Edison vs Shawnee
Edmond Santa Fe vs Owasso
Fairland vs Ketchum
Field Kindley vs Fort Scott
Glenpool vs McLain Science & Tech
Gore vs Liberty
Grove vs Wagoner
Hale vs Will Rogers
Hartshorne vs Pocola
Haskell vs Panama
Heavener vs Okmulgee
Hilldale vs Stilwell
Holland Hall vs Muldrow
Hominy vs Porter
Hulbert vs Warner
Independence vs Rose Hill
Jenks vs Moore
Kansas vs Salina
Locust Grove vs Stigler
Mannford vs Victory Christian
Metro Christian vs Westville
Mounds vs Regent Prep
Muskogee vs Page
Nowata vs Pawnee
Oklahoma Union vs Tonkawa
Oologah vs Skiatook
Putnam City North vs Sapulpa
Quapaw vs Pawhuska
Sequoyah vs Webster
Summit Christian Academy vs Woodland
Talihina vs Wewoka
Vian vs Wilburton
