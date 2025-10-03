Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 61 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend is Holland Hall vs Lincoln Christian at 7:00 PM.
Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 59 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, highlighted by Jenks vs Norman at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:
Adair vs Chelsea
Afton vs Summit Christian Academy
Allen vs Mounds
Barnsdall vs Woodland
Bartlesville vs Sapulpa
Beggs vs Davis
Bishop Kelley vs Coweta
Booker T. Washington vs Shawnee
Broken Arrow vs Yukon
Caney Valley vs Cherryvale
Capitol Hill vs Page
Central vs Westville
Chouteau-Mazie vs Hartshorne
Cleveland vs Cascia Hall
Colcord vs Keys
Collinsville vs Will Rogers
Durant vs East Central
Edison vs McAlester
Eufaula vs Locust Grove
Fairland vs Porter
Fort Gibson vs Oologah
Glenpool vs Hilldale
Gore vs Talihina
Hale vs Claremore
Haskell vs Warner
Henryetta vs Wilburton
Holland Hall vs Lincoln Christian
Hominy vs Ketchum
Hulbert vs Panama
Independence vs Chanute
Inola vs Berryhill
Jay vs Sequoyah
Jenks vs Norman
Kellyville vs Luther
Kiefer vs Roland
Kingston vs Okmulgee
Liberty vs Wewoka
Mannford vs Perkins-Tryon
McLain Science & Tech vs Stilwell
Metro Christian vs Chandler
Miami vs Wagoner
Moore vs Bixby
Morrison vs Oklahoma Union
Muldrow vs Checotah
Muskogee vs Putnam City West
Nowata vs Quapaw
Owasso vs Union
Pawhuska vs Pawnee
Pryor vs Tahlequah
Salina vs Commerce
Sapulpa vs Bartlesville
Savanna vs Webbers Falls
Seminole vs Bristow
Sequoyah vs Dewey
Skiatook vs Catoosa
Sperry vs Webster
Talihina vs Gore
Tonkawa vs Caney Valley
Verdigris vs Vinita
