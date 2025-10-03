High School

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

There are 61 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend is Holland Hall vs Lincoln Christian at 7:00 PM.

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 59 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, highlighted by Jenks vs Norman at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:

Adair vs Chelsea

Afton vs Summit Christian Academy

Allen vs Mounds

Barnsdall vs Woodland

Bartlesville vs Sapulpa

Beggs vs Davis

Bishop Kelley vs Coweta

Booker T. Washington vs Shawnee

Broken Arrow vs Yukon

Caney Valley vs Cherryvale

Capitol Hill vs Page

Central vs Westville

Chouteau-Mazie vs Hartshorne

Cleveland vs Cascia Hall

Colcord vs Keys

Collinsville vs Will Rogers

Durant vs East Central

Edison vs McAlester

Eufaula vs Locust Grove

Fairland vs Porter

Fort Gibson vs Oologah

Glenpool vs Hilldale

Gore vs Talihina

Hale vs Claremore

Haskell vs Warner

Henryetta vs Wilburton

Holland Hall vs Lincoln Christian

Hominy vs Ketchum

Hulbert vs Panama

Independence vs Chanute

Inola vs Berryhill

Jay vs Sequoyah

Jenks vs Norman

Kellyville vs Luther

Ketchum vs Hominy

Kiefer vs Roland

Kingston vs Okmulgee

Liberty vs Wewoka

Mannford vs Perkins-Tryon

McLain Science & Tech vs Stilwell

Metro Christian vs Chandler

Miami vs Wagoner

Moore vs Bixby

Morrison vs Oklahoma Union

Muldrow vs Checotah

Muskogee vs Putnam City West

Nowata vs Quapaw

Owasso vs Union

Panama vs Hulbert

Pawhuska vs Pawnee

Pryor vs Tahlequah

Salina vs Commerce

Sapulpa vs Bartlesville

Savanna vs Webbers Falls

Seminole vs Bristow

Sequoyah vs Dewey

Skiatook vs Catoosa

Sperry vs Webster

Talihina vs Gore

Tonkawa vs Caney Valley

Verdigris vs Vinita

View all Tulsa metro scoreboard

