High School

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Tulsa metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, September 19

CJ Vafiadis

Okmulgee Bulldogs vs Checotah Wildcats - Aug 29, 2025
Okmulgee Bulldogs vs Checotah Wildcats - Aug 29, 2025 / Jim Weber

There are 35 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend is Choctaw vs Bixby at 7:00 PM.

Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 34 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Eufaula vs Sallisaw, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Fairland vs Wyandotte, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:

Afton vs Galena

Bartlesville vs Collinsville

Beggs vs Okmulgee

Bishop Kelley vs Page

Bristow vs Wagoner

Catoosa vs Inola

Cherryvale vs Eureka

Choctaw vs Bixby

Chouteau-Mazie vs Salina

Claremore vs Hilldale

Edison vs Memorial

Emporia vs Field Kindley

Eufaula vs Sallisaw

Fairland vs Wyandotte

Hale vs Skiatook

Henryetta vs Kellyville

Hominy vs Pawnee

Mannford vs Sequoyah

Morris vs Haskell

Mounds vs Okemah

Neodesha vs Caney Valley

Nowata vs Barnsdall

Page vs Grove

Panama vs Wilburton

Porter vs Warner

Prairie Grove vs Coweta

Rejoice Christian vs Christian Heritage

Savanna vs Thackerville

Sequoyah vs Keys

Stilwell vs Stigler

Tulsa NOAH HomeSchool vs Metro Christian

Westville vs Hulbert

Will Rogers vs East Central

Woodland vs Pawhuska

View all Tulsa metro scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Oklahoma