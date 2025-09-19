Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
Get Tulsa metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Oklahoma high school football season continues on Friday, September 19
There are 35 games scheduled across the Tulsa metro area this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend is Choctaw vs Bixby at 7:00 PM.
Tulsa Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 34 Tulsa high school football games in Oklahoma on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Eufaula vs Sallisaw, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Fairland vs Wyandotte, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Tulsa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Tulsa metro games:
Afton vs Galena
Bartlesville vs Collinsville
Beggs vs Okmulgee
Bishop Kelley vs Page
Bristow vs Wagoner
Catoosa vs Inola
Cherryvale vs Eureka
Choctaw vs Bixby
Chouteau-Mazie vs Salina
Claremore vs Hilldale
Edison vs Memorial
Emporia vs Field Kindley
Eufaula vs Sallisaw
Fairland vs Wyandotte
Hale vs Skiatook
Henryetta vs Kellyville
Hominy vs Pawnee
Mannford vs Sequoyah
Morris vs Haskell
Mounds vs Okemah
Neodesha vs Caney Valley
Nowata vs Barnsdall
Page vs Grove
Panama vs Wilburton
Porter vs Warner
Prairie Grove vs Coweta
Rejoice Christian vs Christian Heritage
Savanna vs Thackerville
Sequoyah vs Keys
Stilwell vs Stigler
Tulsa NOAH HomeSchool vs Metro Christian
Westville vs Hulbert
Will Rogers vs East Central
Woodland vs Pawhuska
