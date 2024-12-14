High School

Tuttle vs. Elgin: Live score, updates from Oklahoma high school football state championship

Follow along with High School On SI for updates throughout the afternoon for updates from a Class 4A championship game

Craig Hull

Tuttle's CJ Simon runs after a reception during a high school football game between Newcastle and Tuttle in Newcastle, Okla., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.
Tuttle's CJ Simon runs after a reception during a high school football game between Newcastle and Tuttle in Newcastle, Okla., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

OKLAHOMA HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Follow along below for live updates from the Class 4A state finals between Elgin and Tuttle, which is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, Dec. 14 at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of Central Oklahoma University.

You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

Tuttle vs. Elgin, Class 4A state final live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.

More Oklahoma high school football news

SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (12/9/2024)

Oklahoma (OSSAA) high school football state championships: matchups, times, scores, 2024 brackets (12/11/2024)

Hall of Fame head coach Bill Blankenship returns to sideline for Owasso high school

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Craig Hull
CRAIG HULL

Home/Oklahoma