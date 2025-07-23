High School

2025 High School on SI Preseason Northwest Football Rankings

Meet the top contenders among high school football teams in the Northwest Region

René Ferrán

West Linn and Lake Oswego, who met in last year's Oregon 6A Open championship game, are Nos. 4 and 6, respectively, in the preseason High School on SI Northwest Region rankings. / Photo by Dan Brood

We recently released our preseason High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming).

High School on SI Preseason Northwest Region Rankings

1. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (No. 17 nationally)

2. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)

3. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)

4. West Linn (Ore.)

5. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah)

6. Lake Oswego (Ore.)

7. O’Dea (Seattle)

8. Lehi (Utah)

9. Timpview (Provo, Utah)

10. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Under Consideration

Bountiful (Utah)

Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.)

Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.)

Legend (Parker, Colo.)

Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Rigby (Idaho)

Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho)

Sumner (Wash.)

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

