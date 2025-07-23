2025 High School on SI Preseason Northwest Football Rankings
Meet the top contenders among high school football teams in the Northwest Region
We recently released our preseason High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Check out our 2025 High School On SI Preseason Power 25 Football Rankings
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming).
High School on SI Preseason Northwest Region Rankings
1. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (No. 17 nationally)
2. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
3. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah)
4. West Linn (Ore.)
5. Skyridge (Lehi, Utah)
6. Lake Oswego (Ore.)
7. O’Dea (Seattle)
8. Lehi (Utah)
9. Timpview (Provo, Utah)
10. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Under Consideration
Bountiful (Utah)
Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.)
Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.)
Legend (Parker, Colo.)
Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Rigby (Idaho)
Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho)
Sumner (Wash.)
More Football Coverage from High School On SI
Published