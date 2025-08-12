2025 Oregon Preseason All-State High School Football Team
Oregon might not produce bushels of four- and five-star high school football talent each season, but the depth of quality three-star players in the Beaver State makes it an interesting recruiting destination, with unpolished gems waiting to be unearthed.
Before the season kicks off August 29, here is the High School On SI Oregon preseason All-State team ahead of the 2025 season.
Offense
QB Hudson Kurland, Lake Oswego, senior
The Washington State commit looks to build off a solid first season with the Lakers, when he completed 96 of 153 passes for 1,573 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Second team: Cade Mitchell, Mountainside, senior
RB Viggo Anderson, West Linn, senior
There's no question who the No. 1 back at the defending 6A Open champion is this fall after Anderson quieted concerns about the position coming into last season.
RB LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego, senior
The running back nicknamed "Bam" gains strength as the game goes along, as last year's 6A Offensive Player of the Year and a University of Utah commit ran for 1,658 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Second team: KK Sombe, Central Catholic, senior; Bryce Kuenzi, Cascade, senior
WR Matthew Newell, Thurston, senior
Newell figures to join his older brothers Jake (Akron) and Luke (Southern Oregon) playing on Saturdays next fall, but first, he'll look to follow up an outstanding junior season (68 catches for 878 yards and eight touchdowns).
WR Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, senior
The University of Nevada commit does a little bit of everything for the Crusaders, finishing with 1,798 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns.
Second team: CD Nuno, Philomath, senior; Keona Tam, Wilsonville, senior
TE Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, junior
Brauckmiller returns after breaking his collarbone in Week 2 last season, limiting him to 10 quarters of action in which he caught 16 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns.
Second team: Seager Milholen, Central Catholic, junior
C Walter Dahme, Sherwood, senior
The leader of the Bowmen offensive line was a 6A all-state honorable mention selection last year.
Second team: Xander Mafoti, Churchill, senior
T Aiden Jakubauskas, Mountainside, senior
Jakubauskas can slide over to guard for the Metro League champion Mavericks but is best suited to man one of their tackles after not allowing a sack in 11 games last season.
T Carter Paul, Lakeridge, senior
The University of Idaho commit worked hard in the offseason to improve his athleticism in anticipation of his senior season, according to Pacers coach Spencer Phillips.
Second team: Cody Calvert, Mountain View, senior; Quinn Wicklow, Jesuit, senior
G Kalani Ioapo, West Linn, senior
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound left guard was one of four Lions offensive linemen (and the only returner) to receive 6A all-state recognition last year.
G Connor LaGrow, Tualatin, senior
Another versatile lineman who usually lines up on the interior for the Timberwolves and figures to get more looks on the recruiting trail this fall.
Second team: Bryce May, Cascade, senior; Kysen Ramirez, West Salem, senior
AP Ansu Sanoe, Lakeridge, senior
Sanoe should be 100% this fall and hungry to show why the University of Washington wanted his commitment last fall.
Second team: Braxton Singleton, North Salem, senior
Defense
DE Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, junior
Brauckmiller isn't just a force in the Cougars passing game — he also is a nightmare for opposing offenses, finishing with four sacks in his 10 quarters last year before breaking his collarbone.
DE Donnie Vercher, Central Catholic, senior
Vercher's breakout 2024 season (40 tackles, eight for loss, six pass breakups) led to a commitment to UC Davis over the summer.
Second team: Matthew Hinkle, Cascade, senior; Angel Valenzuela, Mountain View, senior
DT Cody Calvert, Mountain View, senior
Calvert has been an interior force for a Cougars defense that has spearheaded back-to-back appearances in the 5A state final.
DT Tony Cumberland, Willamette, senior
The state's No. 1 recruit and University of Oregon commit had an immediate impact upon his arrival from Desert Mountain in Arizona last fall (78 tackles, six sacks).
Second team: Alex Esuk, Sunset, senior; Isaiah Ormond, Mountainside, junior
LB Lukas Babbitt, Churchill, senior
The Lancers' resurgence last fall coincided with breakout years from players like Babbitt, who won Midwestern League player of the year honors with 64 tackles (seven for loss).
LB Brody Buzzard, Marist Catholic, senior
Buzzard missed most of his sophomore season due to injury but returned with a vengeance last fall for the 4A state champions, finishing with 109 tackles.
LB Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego, senior
He didn't put up tremendous numbers (44 tackles, three for loss) but 6A coaches saw the impact he had for the 6A Open runner-up, voting him to the all-state first team.
LB Sam Vyhlidal, Lake Oswego, senior
The Metro League Defensive Player of the Year at Mountainside last year joins the Lakers fresh off committing to the University of Washington.
Second team: Kawai Chamberlin, Willamette, junior; Leonardo Correani, Lincoln, junior; Kilian Eddleman, Lakeridge, senior; Jack Tuenge, Jesuit, senior
CB Jalen Bauman, Lake Oswego, senior
Bauman's father Rashad played corner in the NFL, and Jalen is well on his way down that path after a junior season that saw him break up 18 passes en route to earning 6A first-team all-state honors.
CB Josiah Molden, West Linn, junior
Another product with NFL bloodlines (dad Alex and brother Elijah) who has been a stalwart in the Lions secondary since Day 1 as a freshman.
Second team: Hudson Gasperson, Lake Oswego, senior; TJ Wright, Churchill, senior
S Chaz Katoanga, Nelson, senior
Katoanga switched from cornerback to safety before the start of last season for the Hawks, and they're very glad the honorable mention 6A all-state pick did so.
S Sutton Kuenzi, Silverton, senior
The hard-hitting safety broke up 17 passes in his first season as a starter for the Foxes to earn 5A all-state first-team recognition.
Second team: RJ Fallows, West Albany, senior; Evan Wusstig, West Salem, senior
AP Josiah Hawkins, Cascade, junior
Hawkins is a lockdown cornerback who dominates at the 4A level, missing two games last season with an ankle injury yet still finishing with 26 tackles and six pass breakups.
Second team: Charlie Dexter, Churchill, senior
Special Teams
PK Hudson Gasperson, Lake Oswego, senior
Gasperson committed to the University of San Diego to play defense, but he just as easily could have kicked collegiately after making 32 of 35 PATs and two field goals last season for the Lakers.
Second team: Max Shepherd, Summit, senior
P Jaeden Thonstad, South Medford, senior
Thonstad didn't start punting full-time for the Panthers until last year, but he showed he has college potential after averaging over 38 yards per kick last season.
Second team: Joseph Janney, Henley, senior
KR Hunter Vaughn, Willamette, senior
Vaughn excelled in the open spaces that eight-man offered at 1A runner-up North Douglas last season; now, he should thrive with the Wolverines as they move up to 6A this fall.
Second team: Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, senior