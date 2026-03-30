25 Oregon High School Running Backs to Watch in 2026

It’s never too early to start thinking about the next high school football season.

High School On SI Oregon is highlighting the top 25 returning running backs around the state based on their yardage totals from last season.

Stats for Class 6A-3A players courtesy of OreHSSports.com

Sam Barringer, soph., Sweet Home

Barringer played a big part in the Huskies returning to the 4A playoffs for the first time since 2019, making the all-Oregon West Conference second team while rushing for 635 yards and nine touchdowns on 129 carries.

Bricen Britten, jr., St. Paul

The third-team Class 2A all-state selection averaged over 10 yards per carry for the state semifinalists, gaining 1,021 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns on 98 carries.

Jaden Burkhart, jr., Douglas

The Trojans won their first 3A playoff game in 14 years last season thanks in part to the work of their first-team all-league back, who ran for 772 yards and five touchdowns on 148 carries.

Eden Cardoza, jr., Sutherlin

Cardoza teamed with senior Tucker Mack to each go over 1,000 yards this season, making the all-league second team with 1,014 yards and 12 touchdowns on 140 carries.

Ryder Carpenter, jr., Mountain View

Carpenter and teammate Angel Valenzuela each made the 5A all-state third team, helping the Cougars reach the semifinals for the third consecutive year as he ran for 986 yards and 17 touchdowns on 159 carries.

Bryson Cates, soph., The Dalles

Cates earned second-team all-Greater Oregon League honors in his first season with the Riverhawks, gaining 817 yards on 126 carries and scoring eight touchdowns.

Waylon Clarke, soph., Caldera

Clarke translated his speed on the track, where he was runner-up in the 100 meters at the 5A state meet as a freshman, onto the gridiron last fall, where he ran for 1,043 yards and 13 touchdowns on 107 carries and made the all-state third team.

Godfrey Conn, jr., West Albany

Conn made the all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention list last season, rushing for 842 yards and scoring five touchdowns on 154 carries.

Kai Davis, soph., Pleasant Hill

The all-league second-team selection helped the Billies win a share of their first title since 2001, carrying the ball 154 times for 826 yards and six touchdowns.

Aiden DeLeon, fr., Crow

The Cougars made it to their first state final since 1993, playing for the 1A six-man final, and DeLeon complemented their all-state senior Cayden Hernandez, rushing for 967 yards and 13 touchdowns on 176 carries.

Elijah Greenan-Biggs, jr., Scappoose

Greenan-Biggs became an even bigger part of the offense this season, his second as a starter with the Indians, as he made the 4A all-state first team for the state semifinalists, rushing for 1,067 yards and 22 touchdowns on 164 carries.

Talon Harvey, fr., Elkton

Harvey excelled as a freshman for the Elks, leading them in rushing (805 yards and 11 touchdowns on 75 carries) and receiving (434 yards and eight TDs on 18 catches) as they won their first league title since 1978 and reached the 1A six-man semifinals.

Wyatt Kerrigan, jr., Stayton

Kerrigan made the 4A all-state third team last season, rushing for 1,049 yards on 142 carries while scoring 12 touchdowns.

Brody Mahon, jr., Mazama

The second-team all-Big Sky Conference selection just missed a 1,000-yard season by 13 yards last year, finishing with 987 yards and six touchdowns on 190 carries.

Madoxx Martinez, jr., Harper Charter

The 1A six-man offensive player of the year led the Hornets to their first state championship, rushing for 1,386 yards and 36 touchdowns on 101 carries while also throwing for 1,147 yards and 20 touchdowns, completing 42 of 69 passes.

Colton Medeiros, jr., Scio

The Loggers have a rich history of 1,000-yard rushers and added another when Medeiros gained 1,014 on 141 carries and scored 11 touchdowns to help them quadruple their win total from a year ago as they went 4-5.

Kash Morford, jr., Adrian

Morford was a first-team all-state selection for the two-time 1A eight-man champion Antelopes after gaining a team-high 1,096 yards and scoring 25 touchdowns on 106 carries.

Mannie Mulrony, jr., Adrian

Mulrony joined Morford in the backfield for the 1A eight-man champion Antelopes, garnering third-team all-state honors himself as he ran for 784 yards and 12 touchdowns on 107 carries.

Luke Ortner, jr., Jesuit

Ortner became the ninth (and final) 2,000-yard rusher during Crusaders coach Ken Potter’s 39-year career this fall, earning first-team 6A all-state honors as he finished with 2,054 yards and 22 touchdowns on 292 carries to help Jesuit reach the state quarterfinals.

Treyton Powers, jr., Grants Pass

Powers made the all-South Central Football Conference first team last fall after moving to No. 4 on the school’s all-time single-season list, gaining 1,274 yards on 178 carries and scoring 12 touchdowns.

Alakae Rodriguez, jr., Heppner

Rodriguez powered the Mustangs to their first 2A final since 2019, running for 1,170 yards and 17 touchdowns on 112 carries to earn first-team all-state honors.

Iden Rule, soph., Tualatin

Rule was thrust into a bigger role last season due to a hip flexor injury to returning starter Cole Hachmeister, receiving 6A all-state honorable mention as he gained 649 yards and scored six touchdowns on 102 carries.

Aiden Salazar, jr., Canby

Salazar was another newcomer who wasn’t expected to play a big role last season until injuries gave him an opportunity that he ran with, eventually earning 5A all-state honorable mention as he gained 826 yards on 117 carries and scored 10 touchdowns.

Bryson Walker, jr., Cascade Christian

The two-time first-team all-state selection helped the Challengers win a third 3A state title in the past four seasons, rushing for 1,036 yards and 28 touchdowns on 102 carries while catching 10 passes for 145 yards and two TDs.

Linkin Zamudio, jr., Umatilla

Zamudio carried the Vikings offense throughout the season, rushing for 948 yards and five touchdowns on 242 carries as he received 3A all-state honorable mention.