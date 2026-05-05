Minnesota High School Football Coach Resigns Because Of Outside Personal Attacks

A Minnesota high school football coach is stepping down after six seasons because of what he calls “ongoing personal attacks.”

Bryan Stoffel confirmed in a social media post that he is resigning as the head football coach at Bemidji High School effective immediately, citing personal attacks to himself and a lack of support in his role.

Minnesota High School Football Coach Steps Down, Wife Does The Same

In fact, Stoffel’s wife, Jackie Stoffel, did the same just a short time after. She was working as the district’s Unified Coordinator for Bemidji Area Schools.

“After careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to step down as Head Football Coach at Bemidji High School, effective immediately. It has been an honor to coach this program and work with such dedicated student-athletes,” Bryan Stoffel posted on the Lumberjack football Facebook page earlier this week in making his announcement public. “However, ongoing personal attacks, including those affecting my family, along with a lack of support, have led me to prioritize my family and step away.

“I am grateful to the players, coaches and supporters, and I wish the program continued success.”

Bryan Stoffel Led Bemidji To 29 Wins, Including 5-5 Mark This Past Season

Upon taking over the Lumberjacks in 2020 , Stoffel compiled an overall record of 29-27, including two Section 8AAAAA runner-up finishes in 2021 and again last year. He had worked as an assistant coach for Bemidji starting in 2009, taking on the role of offensive coordinator during that run, according to a report by Lakeland PTV.

This past fall, Bemidji went 5-5 under Stoffel, including a 3-1 record in the conference. They earned a playoff win before falling to Alexandria, 49-20. The season featured an opening week loss to Elk River in a shootout, 50-42, followed by a win over Grand Rapids.

After falling to Buffalo, 32-31, the Lumberjacks downed Sauk Rapids Rice, 29-13, and Brainerd, 44-14, before a narrow loss to Alexandria, 36-35. They bested Sartell-St. Stephen, 42-19, fell to Monticello, 43-30, and downed Sartell-St. Stephen again in the postseason, 34-0.

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Jackie Stoffel Was Working For School District

Moments after her husband, stepped down, Jackie Stoffel posted on her Facebook page that she is looking forward to “spending more time with my family.” The report states that she was a key figure in building the Unified program for the Bemidji School District, with Bemidji High School being Minnesota’s first Unified Champion School to implement the program district wide.

Stoffel had taught physical education in Bemidji for 14 years and was named the Bemidji Education Association’s Teacher of the Year in 2023.

“I appreciate the students, parents and the community for making this program wonderful,” she wrote. “It was an honor to be a part of it. I want to thank the Unified Board for all their hard work and dedication. I look forward to spending more time with my family.”