50 can’t-miss games in Oregon high school football in 2024 (Nos. 30-21)
The Oregon high school football season kicks off this week, and we’re counting down our annual list of the top 50 games on the schedule. Here is Part 3 of that list.
After you see our choices, feel free to let us know which games you’re most excited to see in 2024.
EARLIER: 200 OREGON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYERS TO WATCH IN 2024
Note: All games 7 p.m. unless noted
FIND YOUR SCHOOL’S COMPLETE SCHEDULE
30. Sherwood at West Linn, Sept. 13
The one knock on Sherwood’s run to the 6A state semifinals last season was that the Bowmen didn’t play any of the top teams. The same won’t be said this season, as Sherwood beefed up its schedule — including this Week 2 matchup against the reigning Three Rivers League champion Lions.
29. Jesuit at Tualatin, Sept. 6
The first chance for Jesuit coach Ken Potter to tie former Dayton coach Dewey Sullivan atop the state’s all-time wins list comes against last year’s 6A runner-up. Can the Crusaders corral Nolan Keeney and the Timberwolves’ fast-paced offense?
28. Tualatin at Sherwood, Sept. 20
Talk about frying pan and fire! The Bowmen go from a Week 2 game against West Linn to playing host to the Timberwolves in a rematch from last year’s 6A state semifinals, when Tualatin won 42-23.
27. Scappoose at Seaside, Oct. 4
The teams shared the Cowapa League championship with Tillamook last season, then advanced to the 4A state semifinals before losing — Scappoose to eventual champion Henley and Seaside to runner-up Marist Catholic.
26. Central Catholic (Calif.) vs. Central Catholic, Sept. 6
The Raiders of Modesto, Calif., should give the defending 6A champion Rams a stout test before the Rams open Mt. Hood Conference play. The Raiders went 9-3 last season and reached the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 semifinals, with senior running back Joey Alcutt rushing for 1,231 yards and 14 touchdowns.
25. Banks at Kennedy, Oct. 11
The Trojans lost in Round 1 of the 3A playoffs last year and didn’t get a chance to avenge their 21-14 loss to state runner-up Banks. The teams meet in Mt. Angel this season with the 3A-Special District 1 title likely hanging in the balance.
24. North Medford at South Medford, Nov. 1
The 39th annual edition of the Black and Blue Bowl again closes the regular season for the two Southern Oregon powerhouses. Last year, the Black Tornado won 10-0 — their second win in a row in the series, pushing their advantage over the Panthers to 20-18 and securing their spot in the 6A championship bracket.
23. Mazama at Henley, Nov. 1
The Southside Series had been dominated recently by the Vikings, but their Klamath Falls rivals won for the first time since 2017 last October — the Hornets’ 42-14 victory helped end Mazama’s conference championship run at nine years and propelled Henley to its first state title since 1982. Henley leads the series 17-15.
22. Lowell at Lost River, Nov. 1
The matchup between the defending 2A state champion Red Devils and last year’s 1A eight-man champion Raiders closes the regular season for both teams and should decide the 2A-Special District 5 title.
21. West Linn at Oregon City, Nov. 1
The Lions’ 10-game win streak in the Battle for the Bridge series — 11 if you count the 2015 playoffs, which is the only time these longtime rivals have met in the postseason — dubbed the longest-running high school football rivalry west of the Mississippi River (dating to 1921) has evened the all-time record between the teams at 51-51-2.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App