50 can’t-miss games in Oregon high school football in 2024 (Nos. 40-31)
The Oregon high school football season kicks off this week, and we’re counting down our annual list of the top 50 games on the schedule. Here is Part 2 of that list.
Note: All games 7 p.m. unless noted
40. South Salem at North Salem, Sept. 6
The Mayor’s Cup is traditionally played toward the end of the season, but this year’s edition opens the campaign for the Salem schools for the first time since 1996. The Vikings are looking to end a four-game losing streak in the series and improve upon their 22-53 record.
39. Oakland at Lowell, Sept. 6
The season opener for both teams is a rematch of the season finale for the Oakers last fall, when the Red Devils defeated them 32-18 in the 2A state semifinals at Willamette University en route to the championship.
38. Sumner (Wash.) at West Linn, Sept. 20
The Spartans are SBLive Washington’s pick to win the 4A SPSL North title thanks to their traditional ground-and-pound game that should contrast with the Lions’ quick-paced passing attack under second-year coach Jon Eagle.
37. Leilehua (Hawaii) vs. Central Catholic, noon, Aug. 30
The Rams open defense of their 6A state championship under new coach Charlie Landgraf, who takes over for Steve Pyne after leading Marist Catholic to the 4A final in his first year as a head coach.
36. West Albany at South Albany, Nov. 1
A year ago, the RedHawks ended nearly two decades of frustration against their crosstown rivals, handing the Bulldogs a 20-14 defeat to snap a 17-game series losing streak that dated to the 2001 season.
35. Tigard at Tualatin, Nov. 1
The Timberwolves in recent history have dominated this traditional Three Rivers League finale for the district rivals, winning 27-3 last year for their fourth consecutive victory in the series.
34. Liberty at Sherwood, Oct. 25
This matchup has determined the Pacific Conference champion each of the past three seasons, with the Bowmen winning each time. The Falcons will look to reverse their fortunes under new coach Dustin McGee.
33. Roosevelt at Wells, Sept. 27
This game decided the PIL championship last season and should go a long way toward determining the victor again this fall. Two of 6A’s top running backs will be on the field — Dontrell Betts for the Roughriders and Wyatt Andler for the Guardians.
32. Cascade Christian at Henley, Sept. 27
Last year’s 3A and 4A state champions square off in Week 4 in Klamath Falls, with the Hornets and new coach Matt Green looking to ride junior quarterback Joseph Janney to victory.
31. Lakeridge at Wilsonville, Sept. 27
The defending 5A state champions play host to the state’s No. 1 junior recruit, running back Ansu Sanoe, and the 6A Pacers in an intriguing Week 4 nonleague matchup.
