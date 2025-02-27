7 meets, 7 finals we'd love to see at Oregon (OSAA) wrestling state championships
With seven OSAA wrestling state tournaments going on simultaneously this weekend at Memorial Coliseum, that means 98 title matches will take place over the course of Friday and Saturday evenings.
We looked over every bracket to pick out one match from each of the seven meets that we can hardly wait to take place if everything breaks right.
6A
Dominic Macon, Nelson, vs. Noah Miner, Aloha (285)
A year ago, these two wrestlers met in an epic championship match, with Miner mere seconds from winning the title before a stalling call gave Macon the point he needed to force overtime. After a scoreless period, Macon turned Miner on his back and pinned him to complete an undefeated season and win his school’s first wrestling gold medal. We’re all in for a rematch.
5A
Jackson Doman, Canby, vs. Brash Henderson, Silverton (215)
Henderson wrestled at 285 last season and went unbeaten in winning a state title. He decided to drop to 215 this season, where Doman also went undefeated as a junior en route to the gold medal. The two met once already this season, with the BYU-bound Doman eking out a 2-1 decision in the Larry Owings final, scoring a reversal early in the third period and riding Henderson out the rest of the match.
4A
Jesse Landtroop, Sweet Home, vs. Bragen Anderson, La Grande (120)
Neither wrestler has an easy road to a rematch of their 106 final from a year ago, which Landtroop won 6-2 to help cement the Huskies’ team title. This time, Landtroop is the No. 1 seed and Anderson the No. 2, and with both teams among the blue trophy contenders again, a potential Round 2 in this rivalry could have a big say in the standings.
3A
Brody Buzzard, Harrisburg, vs. Kase Schaffeld, Vale (175)
Last year, Schaffeld was 15 seconds from ending Easton Kemper’s dream of becoming a four-time state champion before the then-Burns junior escaped to tie the score, then pinned Schaffeld in overtime. Now, he’s in the same bracket as Buzzard, who arrives at the Coliseum halfway toward achieving four-timer status. Can Schaffeld finally play spoiler and win his elusive title?
2A/1A
Taylor Parsons, Grant Union/Prairie City, vs. Harley Hardison, Lowell (126)
Each wrestler has won two state championships, with Parsons halfway to four-timer status, having won at 126 the past two years, and Hardison reaching the finals in all three of his seasons. Something will have to give if they make it to the final, although Hardison might have to get past Irrigon’s Preston Slawson (third at 120 behind Hardison last year) in the semifinals.
6A/5A Girls
Skyler Hall, North Medford, vs. Paisley Conway, Newberg (105)
Hall won state titles each of her first two seasons, yet she still finds herself looking up on the seed chart to Conway, who lost 4-3 to Hall in last year’s 105 final but pinned her in their only matchup this season in the Lady Dragon semifinals and would love to avenge last February’s narrow defeat on the same mat this weekend.
4A/3A/2A/1A Girls
Breanna Meek, North Valley, vs. Mallory Lusco, Grant Union (235)
Can lightning strike twice? Last year, Lusco avenged a loss to Meek in the district final by pinning the Knights heavyweight in the third round of the state final to secure her third championship. Meek again defeated Lusco in their only regular-season match this season to earn the No. 1 seed over Lusco, who is hoping to become the first girl to win four OSAA state titles.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App