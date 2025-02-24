Banks girls basketball voted High School on SI Oregon Team of the Week (2/24/2025)
Congratulations to the Banks girls basketball team for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of Feb. 10-16.
Banks picked up its 14th consecutive victory by getting a 49-29 win over St. Helens in a nonleague contest at St. Helens High School.
Banks, which has clinched the Coastal Range League regular-season title, improved to 21-3 with the victory against the Lions.
Banks received 81.69% of the vote, beating out the McDaniel wrestling team, which finished second with 5.63%. The Canby wrestling team was third with 4.23%, and the Marist Catholic boys swimming team was fourth with 2.82%.
We are accepting Oregon Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
