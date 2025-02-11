Barlow boys basketball voted High School on SI Oregon Team of the Week (2/10/2025)
Congratulations to the Barlow boys basketball team for being voted High School on SI Oregon High School Team of the Week for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
The Bruins triumphed 91-46 over Reynolds in a Mt. Hood Conference game at Barlow, giving longtime Bruins head coach Tom Johnson career win No. 700. The Bruins moved to 6-0 in Mt. Hood Conference games and to 16-1 overall.
The Bruins received 46.15% of the vote, beating out the Dallas girls wrestling team, which finished second with 30.77%. The Sherwood wrestling team was third with 15.38%, and the Thurston boys basketball team was fourth with 7.69%.
We are accepting Oregon Team of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate a team, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
