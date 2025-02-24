Berlynn Carlson of Mountainside voted High School on SI Oregon Girls Basketball Player of the Week (2/24/2025)
Congratulations to Mountainside’s Berlynn Carlson for being voted SBLive/SI Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 10-16.
Carlson, a senior guard/forward on the Mountainside team, had a game-high 14 points, 10 rebounds and a block for the Mavericks in a 44-37 loss to Jesuit in a Metro League game at Mountainside High School.
Carlson received 54.1% of the vote, beating out Kelsey Bottaro, a senior on the Crescent Valley team, who finished second with 39.87%. Hailey Monte, a senior on the Gladstone team, was third with 3.27%, and Hazel Pepperling, a sophomore on the Lebanon team, was fourth with 1.19%. There were nearly 7,000 votes tallied last week.
We are accepting Oregon Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email danbrood91@gmail.com.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App